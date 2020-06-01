News

Top news of the day: Kejriwal says Delhi borders to be sealed for one week due to rise in coronavirus cases; Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, and more

Spa were opened after government had lifted ban with restriction in Chennai on June 1, 2020.

Violence against COVID-19 frontline workers not acceptable, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that violence against, abuse of and rude behaviour towards frontline workers fighting COVID-19 were not acceptable.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 69 live updates | June 1, 2020

'Unlock 1' comes into effect on Monday even as State governments came out with varied guidelines, including on allowing inter-State travel. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations.

Delhi’s borders to be sealed for a week due to rising coronavirus cases: Kejriwal

Delhi’s borders will be sealed in view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Monday.

ECI reschedules deferred Rajya Sabha elections to June 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats that were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown would be held on June 19.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, ‘severe cyclone’ to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat

The monsoon has arrived in Kerala, the IMD said on Monday. Further away, from the west coast a cyclone was brewing in the Arabian Sea and likely to hit north Maharashtra as well as the Gujarat coast by the 3rd of June.

Colleges in Kerala log into online classes

Colleges in Kerala logged in en masse to online classes for the first time in history on Monday with the academy community continuing to learn the ropes of the instructional mode amid several teething issues.

Locusts enter Chhattisgarh forest area from Madhya Pradesh

Swarms of desert locusts forayed into two villages of Chhattisgarh’s Korea district from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh but caused minimal damage, State government officials said on Monday.

ATF price hiked 56.6%, LPG by ₹11.5 on global cues; petrol, diesel continue on hold

Jet fuel (ATF) price was on Monday hiked by a steep 56.5 % and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by ₹11.5 per cylinder on the back of firming up of international oil rates, but petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 78th day.

AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors amid pandemic

No-frills airline AirAsia India on Monday said it is offering 50,000 seats without charging base fare to the doctor community who, along with other frontline workers, are working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus | U.K. eases more lockdown restrictions to a wary nation

Britain moved to further ease lockdown restrictions on Monday despite warnings from some health officials that the risk of spreading of coronavirus was still too great.

Confusion over train movement on first day of resumption of services in Andhra

Pandemonium prevailed on June 1 — the first day of the resumption of train services — in the State, more than two months after the imposition of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

