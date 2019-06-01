Top news of the day: ED summons Praful Patel over aviation ‘irregularities’, U.S. withdraws India's GSP benefits, and more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel for questioning on June 6 in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of 111 aircraft worth about ₹70,000 crore, leasing of planes and surrender of profit-making routes and flight schedules by Air India during the the United Progressive Alliance regime.

President Donald Trump has terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide “equitable and reasonable access to its markets.” The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 1 was elected as the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party at a meeting in New Delhi.

United States President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington will withdraw the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trade status given to India 30 years ago came hours after former diplomat S. Jaishankar assumed office as External Affairs Minister, pointing to the fact that the immediate challenges before him will c

The Thane Rural police have started an inquiry into a training camp organised by the Bajrang Dal at a Mira Road school, in which students were allegedly given weapons training.

Five youths, who had joined different militant ranks, have returned to their families in Kashmir, according to the police. "The five youths shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream due to the efforts of their families and police," said the police.

Goa police on Saturday booked Panaji Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate, the city mayor and a former deputy mayor for allegedly molesting a woman, during an anti-encroachment drive outside a casino office in the city on Friday.

The 17th Lok Sabha will see the highest representation of women ever - 78. The representation of women as a percentage of total MPs has slowly increased from 5% in the first Lok Sabha to 14% now.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne achieved the rare feat of carrying his bat through a Cricket World Cup innings, but his teammates offered little resistance as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 136 in 29.2 overs on Saturday.

Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | Afghanistan vs Australia

Publishing papers through plagiarism is on the wane in India with almost all journals checking for plagiarism at some stage before papers get published. So, now, Indian researchers seem to have gained expertise at another kind of fraud — manipulating images, producing images by repeatedly using certain portions in one frame and reuse of images in the same paper or from those published earlier.