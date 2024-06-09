Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the Prime Minister. Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019. He is the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to have a third consecutive term. Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region were special guests at the function.

J.P. Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar among Ministers taking oath

BJP president J.P. Nadda on June 9 took oath as Minister in the new Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister in 17th Lok Sabha Amit Shah and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oath following the Prime Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar, also from the previous Cabinet, were sworn-in. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also sworn-in.

V.K. Pandian, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s close aide, quits active politics after BJD’s debacle in elections

In a setback to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide has decided to quit active politics following the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly Elections. “...Now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss. My apologies to the entire Biju Parivaar including all the ‘karmis’ for this,” the BJD leader said in a video message on June 9.

First BJP Government in Odisha to swear in on June 12

The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP Government in Odisha has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar confirmed on June 9. Mr. Mohanty explained that the postponement was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitments. Mr. Modi will be busy with his own swearing-in ceremony on Sunday and meeting party MPs the following day. Additionally, the first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members is now set for June 11.

Monsoon reaches Mumbai two days early

The Southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on June 9, two days earlier than usual after making an early onset over Kerala and northeastern region on May 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city and its neighbouring areas received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, bringing down the mercury and providing relief to residents from the hot and humid weather, officials said on June 9. Due to the heavy showers, a part of the road in the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra caved in, affecting traffic movement on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for more than four hours on Sunday morning, they said.

Two planes on same runway at Mumbai airport; DGCA de-rosters officer after near-miss incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken swift action by de-rostering an Air Traffic Control officer from Mumbai following a potentially disastrous incident involving two aircraft on the same runway. The incident occurred on June 8 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In the early hours of June 8, IndiGo flight 5053, arriving from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, landed on runway 27 while Air India flight 657 was still in the process of taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Both flights involved Airbus A320neo aircraft. The close timing of the landing and takeoff created a hazardous situation that could have resulted in a significant accident.

JEE-Advanced results 2024 declared, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone secures top rank

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks. To check the results, students can login with their details on https://jeeadv.ac.in/. A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi seeks emergency meeting with L-G over water situation

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 9 said she has sought time from Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena for an emergency meeting over the “inadequate” amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the primary sources of potable water for the national capital. In a post on X, the Minister said Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water from the canal but it has reduced to only 840 cusecs.

Bangladesh MP murder: Bengal CID quizzes key suspect, recovers parts of human bones near canal

The West Bengal CID on June 9 recovered parts of human bones near a canal in South 24 Parganas district, during a search operation in connection with its probe into the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior official said. The specimen was found on the south-eastern bank of Bagjola canal in Bhangar’s Krishnamati village, following the interrogation of Mohammad Siyam Hussain, a key suspect in the case who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India, he said.

Iran OKs 6 candidates for presidential race, but again blocks Ahmadinejad

Iran’s Guardian Council on June 9 approved the country’s hard-line parliament speaker and five others to run in the country’s June 28 presidential election following a helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others. The council again barred former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a firebrand populist known for the crackdown that followed his disputed 2009 re-election, from running.

Pakistan confirms 5th polio case of year 17 days after victim’s death

Pakistan has confirmed the fifth polio case of the year, more than a fortnight after the victim’s death, jolting the country’s efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. The victim, a two-year-old child from Balochistan’s Quetta, died on May 22 before the confirmation of the poliovirus, the Dawn newspaper reported. With the onset of paralysis on April 29, the case was confirmed after six weeks on Saturday, instead of the usual three weeks taken for diagnosis, the report said, quoting an official at the Regional Reference Laboratory of the National Institute of Health.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

At least 274 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on June 9. The military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep inside the territory. The killing of so many Palestinians, including women and children, in an operation that Israelis celebrated as a stunning success because all four hostages were rescued alive, showed the heavy cost of such operations, on top of the already soaring toll of the eight-month-long war ignited by Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Russia Ukraine war: Ukraine says hit Su-57 fighter jet inside Russia

Ukraine said on June 9 it had hit an Su-57 fighter jet parked at an airfield in southern Russia, its first ever attack on Moscow’s latest generation stealth aircraft. The flagship Su-57 entered into service with Russia’s aerospace forces in December 2020 and was designed to replace ageing Soviet-designed fighter aircraft such as the Su-27 and MiG-29. “On 8 June 2024, a Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet of the aggressor state was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia’s Astrakhan region, 589 kilometres from the line of contact,” Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence said.

Instant flour mixes for dosa, idli, khaman cannot be classified as sattu; to attract 18% GST

Instant mixes, including idli, dosa and khaman flour, cannot be classified as chhatua or sattu and 18% GST should be levied on them, the Gujarat Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (GAAAR) has ruled. Gujarat-based Kitchen Express Overseas Ltd had approached the AAAR against the ruling by the GST advance authority, saying that its seven ‘instant flour mixes’ are not ‘ready to eat’ but are required to undergo certain cooking procedures and can be termed ‘ready to cook’.

T20 World Cup 2024 | New York braces for marquee India-Pakistan clash

It is the Super Bowl on steroids. This is how a Nassau County official described the India-Pakistan Group-A clash which will be held on June 9. The marquee affair of a World Cup has come to new shores, but the hype and excitement has not dipped. Tickets for the 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is long sold out, with prices now soaring high in the reseller market.

