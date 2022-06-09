Delhi Police have registered FIRs against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, priest Yati Narsinghanand, former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 09, 2022 19:12 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Presidential election 2022: Voting on July 18, results on July 21

The nomination papers will have to be delivered in Election Commission office, in New Delhi, and would need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.

Delhi Police register FIRs against Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi for inciting people on divisive lines

The FIRs against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and others were filed for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines, officials said.

Monsoon on track, says IMD; warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

Senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani said monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire Northeast between May 31 and June 7.

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Jain, opposed the ED’s application, saying the accused was already in ED’s custody and that there was no ground to further extend his custody.

CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector

The coal being sourced on behalf of the State generating companies (gencos) and independent power plants (IPPs) is based on the indents received from them.

Bombay High Court judge recuses from hearing Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in money laundering case

Justice Bharati Dangre said she would not be able to hear the plea due to “personal reasons”. Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

Threat letter to Salman Khan: Mumbai Police question Siddhesh Kamble

The police will also ask Kamble about who kept the threatening letter at a bench in Bandra area of Mumbai on Sunday, a police official said.

Chinese military plane crash kills 1, injures 2

One person was killed and two others were injured, besides damage to residential buildings. The pilot ejected successfully. The pilot and the injured people have all been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa seeks support from India, China and Middle East amid worsening economic crisis

The President also appreciated the assistance already provided by these countries to Sri Lanka which has been grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

China slams U.S. General for criticising its military build-up at Sino-India border as ‘alarming’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said “some US officials are trying to add fuel to the fire and pointing fingers. This is a despicable act. We hope they will do more to contribute to regional peace and stability.”

Microsoft scales down Russia operations due to Ukraine crisis

The company, however, said it would fulfil its existing contractual obligations with Russian customers, while the suspension of new sales that was announced earlier in March remains in effect.

Current account deficit likely to hit three-year high at $43.8 billion in FY22

According to an assessment by India Ratings, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) has moderated to $17.3 billion or 1.96% of GDP in the fourth quarter of FY22 as against $8.2 billion or 1.03% in the year-ago period, and massively down from $23.02 billion or 2.74% in Q3, which was a 13-quarter high.

Cryptocurrencies yet to pass test of fiat currency: Chief Economic Adviser

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said that unlike fiat money, cryptocurrencies cannot satisfy basic requirements such as having store value, widespread acceptability and unit of account.

After cyclist, Indian female sailor accuses coach of making her ‘uncomfortable’ during foreign tour

According to a source, the complainant reached out to the Yatching Federation of India (YAI) several times but when she did not get any response, she sought Sports Authority of India’s intervention last night.

No regrets if I don’t win another individual title, I have Thomas Cup gold: Prannoy

The Kerala shuttler had come close to winning a title after reaching the Swiss Open Super 300 final in March this year.