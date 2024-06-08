Sonia Gandhi unanimously elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson

Sonia Gandhi has been elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). Her name was proposed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar and K Sudhakaran. Earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

NEET Exam results : High-powered committee to analyse grievances of 1,600 students

The National Testing Agency has decided that a high-powered committee will analyse the grievances of 1,600 students who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2024 for admission into medical colleges. The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG were announced on June 4. Several aspirants have cited irregularities and are demanding a re-test. The issues that aspirants sought to address involved the alleged NEET paper leak incident in Bihar, alleged hidden grace marks, illogically high scores, an unexpected number of full scores, and very high cut-off scores.

N. Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

The Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.27 a.m. A place close to an IT park at Kesarapalle near Gannavaram airport has been zeroed in as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony. National Democratic Alliance’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, a few senior NDA leaders, and Chief Ministers of a few other States will attend the ceremony.

Militants torch police outpost, set several houses on fire in Manipur’s Jiribam district

“Suspected militants torched a police outpost and set several houses on fire in Manipur’s Jiribam district on June 8,” officials said. “The militants torched the Jiri police outpost located in Chotobekra area on the banks of the Barak river at around 12.30 a.m.,” they said. The gunmen, suspected to be hill-based militants, also launched multiple attacks taking advantage of the darkness at Lamtai khunou, Modhupur area of the district located nearly 220 km from the State capital Imphal.

Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away

Media baron and founder of the Eenadu group, Ramoji Rao passed away early on June 8 morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 87-year-old was admitted to a private hospital due to some age-related health issues on Friday night. He passed away at 4.50 a.m., the Eenadu group reported. A first-generation entrepreneur he is credited with changing the Telugu media landscape launching the Eenadu newspaper with innovative news coverage and page design. Later, he moved into Television launching the ETV as an entertainment channel and also the first 24-hour news channel in Telugu.

Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th Lok Sabha dissolves

With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, a Bill that aimed to bring uniformity in the age of marriage for men and women has lapsed. The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2021 and was referred to the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. The Standing Committee received multiple extensions over a period of time. Citing provisions of law and Constitution, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and Constitution expert P. D. T. Acharya told PTI that with the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, “the Bill has now lapsed”.

Kangana slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on June 8 criticised people praising the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped her, asking if they also justify “rape or murder”. Ms. Ranaut, in a video message on June 6, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport. “If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land.”

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss Delhi ‘water crisis’, blames AAP government for ‘mismanagement’

The BJP on June 8 demanded that the Delhi Assembly Speaker call a special session of the House to discuss the prevailing “water crisis” in the city that it blamed on the AAP government’s “mismanagement”. BJP Chief Whip in the Delhi Assembly, Ajay Mahawar, in a letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said the whole of Delhi is struggling with a water shortage amid unprecedented heat and the people are devastated due to the government’s “water mismanagement”.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu says he would be honoured to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on June 8 that he would be honoured to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and his visit to India for the historic event would demonstrate that bilateral ties are heading in a positive direction. Mr. Muizzu’s remarks came as he accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Mr. Modi will be administered the oath of office on June 9, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. “President Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers of the Government of India,” his office said in a statement.

Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in October 7 Hamas attack

Israel said on June 8 it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7. The Army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat. The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

China Embassy says no such thing as ‘president’ of Taiwan region

A day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry objected to an exchange of congratulatory messages between Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi reiterated Beijing’s objection and declared Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of China. The protest by the Chinese mission came two days after Taiwan’s President congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no such thing as ‘president’ of the Taiwan region. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations,” said the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India in a social media post on X.

Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in pomp-filled state visit

Fresh from commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Joe Biden on June 8 for a state visit marked by pomp and a parade as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine. The two men, who share a warm relationship despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia, will participate in a welcoming ceremony with their wives at the iconic Arc de Triomphe and a parade down the Avenue des Champs-Elysees before holding a meeting about policy issues and then attending dinner.

Focussed on our own skills rather than opposition: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan always wanted his teammates to have faith in their own abilities instead of fretting over their opposition’s strengths and he was ecstatic that it’s exactly what they did during Afghanistan’s memorable 84-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup game in Georgetown, Guyana. Defending 159, Afghanistan shot out New Zealand for 75 with left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and the skipper himself decimating the opposition with four wickets apiece.

