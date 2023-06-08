June 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

IMD declares arrival of monsoon in Kerala

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 8, four days later than the original forecast date of June 4 and nearly a week after its ‘normal’ onset date of June 1. “Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal,” the agency said in a statement.

Jaishankar condemns reports of Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 8 condemned the reports of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada’s Brampton city. He said the bigger issue involved is that Canada has provided space continuously to extremist forces for vote bank politics. “It’s not good for the India-Canada relationship and it’s not good for Canada,” he added. Canadian High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay also condemned the incident saying there is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. He said that he is “appalled” by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the killing of Indira Gandhi. “I categorically condemn these activities,” he said, in a tweet.

China, India have to find a way of disengaging: Jaishankar

India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on June 8 while citing the country’s approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Addressing a press conference on nine years of Modi government, Mr. Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism. “The challenge with Pakistan is not new. The difference is that we are not ready to put up with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan knows what it needs to do and the world knows that. With China, on the other hand, the relationship can move forward if peace and tranquillity prevail on the border.

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

An attacker with a knife stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a lakeside park in a town in the French Alps on June 8 before he was arrested, authorities said. French President Emmanuel Macron said “children and an adult are between life and death.” He described the assault in the Alpine town of Annecy as an “attack of absolute cowardice.” “The nation is in shock,” he tweeted. Police detained the attacker, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Police added the attacker was a Syrian man in his thirties.

Mumbai man kills live-in-partner, chops body into pieces; detained by police

A 56-year-old man was detained on June 7 evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body, the police officials said. The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. On June 7, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple’s flat. As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

Kolhapur returning to normalcy a day after violent protests; 36 arrested

The situation in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur is gradually returning to normal, a day after violence during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, a senior police official said on June 8. At least 36 people have so far been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, he said. Businessmen opened their establishments and people were seen buying items of daily need from shops in Kolhapur city.

Air India flight carrying stranded passengers, crew members from Russia lands at San Francisco

An Air India flight landed in San Francisco on June 8 carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in far east Russia for two days after the original aircraft had to be diverted there following a mid-air engine glitch. “All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support,” Air India said in a statement.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in mid-July: ISRO Chairman

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somnath on June 8 said that the space agency is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission in the middle of July. Speaking to reporters at the SMOPS-2023 International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations, Mr. Somnath said, “Mission Chandrayaan-3 is nearing its launch. We have already moved the Chandrayaan-3 satellite from UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The initial operations of checking the satellites — both the propulsion module that’s the orbiter part and the lander plus rover — is going on now.”

Extortion and bribery case | Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede’s interim protection from arrest till June 23

The Bombay High Court on June 8 extended till June 23 the interim protection from arrest granted to Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) case of extortion and bribery against him. The CBI’s case is that Mr. Wankhede and four other accused had demanded ₹25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Mr. Aryan Khan following alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in October 2021. A Division Bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige said it would hear Mr. Wankhede’s plea seeking to quash the CBI’s FIR in the case on June 23.

Are you not worried, we are: Kapil Sibal to Amit Shah after Lucknow court shooting

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on June 8 took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the killing of people in police custody and asked whether he was worried over such incidents. Mr. Sibal’s dig at Home Minister Shah came a day after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court. A policeman and a two-year-old girl were injured in the incident. In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, “How and Why: 41 people have been killed in police custody in UP(2017-2022). Recently: Jiva shot dead in Lucknow court in police custody. Atiq and Ashraf shot dead while in police custody. Tullu Tajpuria shot dead in Tihar. Amit ji: Are you not worried? We are!”

Smoky haze blanketing U.S., Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge

On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it’s a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange. And with weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina should persist into June 8 and possibly the weekend.

UNICEF says 300 trapped children rescued from a Sudanese orphanage after 71 others died

About 300 infants, toddlers and older children have been rescued from an orphanage in Sudan’s capital after being trapped there while fighting raged outside, aid officials said on June 8. The evacuation came after 71 children died from hunger and illness in the facility since mid-April. The tragedy at the Al-Mayqoma orphanage made headlines late last month as fighting raged outside between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The deaths have highlighted the heavy toll inflicted on civilians since mid-April when the clashes erupted between forces loyal to Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF forces led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, retains FY24 GDP growth forecast at 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, on the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, on June 8 decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50% The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. This is the second time that the policy rate has been paused after a 250 basis point conservative rate hike to curb inflation.

About 50% of ₹2,000 notes in circulation have come back in banks so far: RBI Governor

About 50% of ₹2,000 notes in circulation as on March 31, 2022, have been deposited or exchanged in banks since the announcement to withdraw the currency, according to Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das. “So far, ₹1,80,000 crore worth of ₹2,000 notes have been deposited/exchanged,” said Mr. Das during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here. Around 85% of this so far has come through deposits. This is in line with expectation, the RBI chief said.

WTC Final | Hayden, Ponting slam India’s decision to drop Ashwin

Australian greats Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting have slammed India’s decision to drop premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Ashwin, who is the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket and India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, was dropped as the Rohit Sharma-led side bolstered the pace ammunition by playing four seamers. “I feel that Ravichandran Ashwin is such a key factor, the leading wicket taker in the Tests cycle is not there. There are a few factors worth pondering on in Team India’s perspective,” Hayden told ICC after the day one’s proceedings.