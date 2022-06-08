The major news headlines of the day and more.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the real GDP growth for 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2%, with Q1 at 16.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1 %; and Q4 at 4.0%, with risks broadly balanced. | Photo Credit: PTI

RBI increases policy rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%, with immediate effect towards its stance in rolling back the ultra accommodation that was necessitated to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

RBI Governor bats for cut in State taxes on petrol, diesel

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Shaktikanta Das said a quick survey of urban households undertaken after the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel on May 21 showed a significant moderation in their inflation expectations.

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate, signals more increase

The increase in lending rate or the repurchase rate (repo) by 50 bps, the biggest in more than a decade, to 4.90% comes on the back of a 40 bps hike last month at an unscheduled meeting that kicked off the tightening cycle.

Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket

In March 2021, Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

Elgar Parishad Case: High Court bench recuses from hearing Delhi University professor Hany Babu’s bail plea

On Wednesday, when the plea came up before a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and VG Bisht, the bench recused itself from the hearing it without citing any reason.

Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a three-day visit to India with an aim to further enhance the bilateral ties as well as to discuss key regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Case under POCSO Act: Supreme Court rejects plea for anticipatory bail, says it does not “tolerate” the man’s activities

The apex court observed that the allegations against the man are very serious and as of today, the victim’s statement recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is against him.

India and Vietnam sign mutual logistics agreement

Logistics agreements are administrative arrangements facilitating access to military facilities for exchange of fuel and provisions on mutual agreement simplifying logistical support and increasing operational turnaround of the military when operating away from India.

Pause, take a critical look at what you have done: Editors Guild of India to news channels on Kanpur violence

“The media is in place to strengthen the Constitution and the law, and not break it through sheer irresponsibility and absence of accountability,” the EGI said.

BJP names candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls; Pankaja Munde not in list

As per a release issued by the BJP, it has chosen Pravin Yeshwant Darekar (currently Leader of Opposition in the Council), Ram Shankar Shinde (former Minister), Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre (BJP’s State wome’s wing chief) and Prasad Minesh Lad as its candidates for the polls.

22 people killed as van falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The vehicle plunged into the ravine when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a sharp bend in the mountainous area of Akhtarzai near Killa Saifullah, which is at an elevation of 1,572 metres.

Italy arrests Pakistanis linked to 2020 Charlie Hebdo attack

The sting led to “arrests in Italy and abroad of Pakistani citizens with direct ties” to Zaheer Hassan Mahmood, a Pakistani man who attacked two people with a meat cleaver weeks after the magazine republished controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, Italian police said.

Sports Authority of India calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after female cyclist accuses coach of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and a female, flew to Slovenia on May 15 and was scheduled to return on June 14. SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

Simone Biles, other assault victims seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

There is no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of molesting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year.