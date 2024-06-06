Kangana Ranaut ‘assaulted’ by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who got elected as BJP’s Member of Parliament, on June 6, allegedly had a confrontation with a lady security officer of Central Industrial Security Force at Chandigarh Airport. The Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) police confirmed to The Hindu that an incident of confrontation between Ms. Ranaut and CISF personnel has occurred.

Rahul Gandhi demands JPC to examine role of PM Modi and Amit Shah in stock market crash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in New Delhi on June 6. Mr. Gandhi started the presser with “Namaskar, you are shell shocked. What has the Congress done? (laughs).” The Congress leader said “We have noted that for the first time that Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister commented on the stock markets.” He further said “PM Modi spoke twice and Home Minister Amit Shah said people should buy stocks before June 4.”

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to quench Delhi’s thirst

The Supreme Court on June 6 ordered the release of 137 cusecs of surplus water from upstream Himachal Pradesh through Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into Wazirabad barrage to quench Delhi’s drinking water crisis. A Vacation Bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan passed the order after perusing the minutes of a meeting held by the Upper Yamuna River Board with the States of Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh along with the Centre. The meeting held on June 5 saw the Board acknowledge the acute shortage of drinking water in the national capital in the middle of a heatwave across the northern States.

NSA Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-U.S. priorities: White House

The White House has said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit India to engage the new government in New Delhi on shared U.S.-India priorities as Narendra Modi prepares to take oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. Sullivan’s visit was discussed during the phone call President Joe Biden made to PM Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina expected to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on June 7 to join the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister for a third consecutive term, her aide said on June 6. Ms. Hasina on June 5 had a phone conversation with Mr. Modi, who invited her to attend his swearing-in ceremony which she accepted, diplomatic sources said. Prime Minister Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4 pm on June 7 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, her speech writer M Nazrul Islam was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS.

Nitish’s JD(U) offers ‘unconditional support’ to BJP but wants Agnipath scheme to be reviewed

JDU Senior Leader K.C. Tyagi on June 6 said that his party had offered unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA but wanted the shortcomings in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme to the discussed in detail. “A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed,” he said. The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period.

Congress convenes CWC meet on June 8 to discuss poll result

The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha poll result. Votes of the election were counted on June 4. The meeting has been convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will chair it. Party leaders will discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election, sources said. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Congress headquarters on June 8.

Israeli strike on Gaza school kills 30 people

An Israeli strike early on June 6 on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed more than 30 people, including 23 women and children, according to local health officials. The strike came after the military said it was launching new air and ground operations in central Gaza and an international medical group reported soaring casualties. The latest operations appear to mark a widening of Israel’s nearly eight-month offensive, launched after Hamas’ October 7 attack.

UNICEF finds 90% of Gaza’s children lack food needed for proper growth

UNICEF said on June 6 that nine out of 10 children in Gaza could not eat nutrients from enough food groups to ensure their healthy growth and development. “In the Gaza Strip, months of hostilities and restrictions on humanitarian aid have collapsed the food and health systems, resulting in catastrophic consequences for children and their families,” UNICEF said. It said that five sets of data collected between December 2023 and April 2024 had found that 9 out of 10 children in the Gaza Strip, which has been pounded by an Israeli offensive since last October, are suffering from severe food poverty, meaning that they are surviving on two or fewer food groups per day.

U.N. nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board on June 5 censured Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the agency, diplomats said, calling on Tehran to provide answers in a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced U.N. inspectors. Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a late-night statement in response to the vote, saying it “strongly condemns” the action taken by the IAEA’s board of governors and called the move political. The censure followed a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency a week ago that said Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, the latest in Tehran’s attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.

Spain to join South Africa’s genocide ICJ case over Israel’s actions in Gaza

Spain will ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, its foreign minister announced on June 6. Spain is the first European country to take the step after South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice late last year. It alleged that Israel was breaching the genocide convention in its military assault that has laid waste to large swaths of Gaza. Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians have already requested to join the case.

T20 World Cup: Ireland bank on stalwarts to fire against newcomers Canada

Ireland will bank on their experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to recover from the pummelling given by India and get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face a dangerous Canada in New York on June 6. Ireland went down by eight wickets against India on June 5, while Canada will be eager to recover after a seven-wicket loss to co-hosts USA. Playing in their eighth T20 World Cup, Ireland have often struggled to make an impression in the event despite several of their key players playing in English county. In fact, they have made it to the ‘Super 8’ only once in 2009.

