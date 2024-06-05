Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said. Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, Mr. Modi made the formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu and also handed over his resignation, they said. “The Union Cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha,” a top source told PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis to step down as Maharashtra deputy CM after Lok Sabha polls debacle in State

Taking the responsibility of loss of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will urge party leadership to relieve him from Ministerial duties so that he can work for the party for upcoming Assembly Election in Maharashtra. After the BJP-led coalition managed to secure only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Mr. Fadnavis said he took full responsibility for the results.

Akhilesh hails ‘intelligent voters’ of U.P. for victory of INDIA bloc, PDA

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 5 said the success of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the backward classes, Dalits and minorities, and attributed it to the PDA strategy and efforts put in by the alliance. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who fought the elections on the plank of PDA (Pichada, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) unity, said voters have proved that no force and deceit is more powerful than people’s power.

Chandrababu Naidu says ‘gearing up to set house in order’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was indeed overwhelmed by the historic mandate given by people to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance but was at the same time conscious of the tough job the new government has to grapple with in the coming days. “The victory was made possible by the true spirit with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan worked in the run-up to the elections. We are elated with the triumph but have to now deal with the mess left behind by the incumbent YSR Congress Party,” he said.

BJD, YSRCP have become ‘has-been’ teams from BJP’s B-teams: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on June 5 took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSRCP after they suffered crushing defeats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, saying that from the BJP’s “B-teams” they have become the “has-been” teams. The BJP on June 4 stormed to power in Odisha by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years. The BJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls. The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh at the hands of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the Assembly polls. The YSRCP secured just four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish, Tejashwi leave for Delhi on same flight

With the NDA and INDIA bloc scheduling separate meetings of alliance partners in Delhi on June 5, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his arch-rival RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav left for the national capital on the same flight from Patna airport, sources said. Mr. Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD(U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in the government formation as the BJP has failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, while the INDIA bloc is also sending feelers to him.

Muslims failed to understand BSP: Mayawati after Lok Sabha election defeat

After scoring a zilch in the Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on June 5 said that despite the party giving it a “proper representation” in elections, the Muslim community is not able to understand the BSP. Going forward, the party will give the community an electoral opportunity only after a lot of thought, she said. The BSP had failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well. It, however, bagged 10 seats in the 2019 one, which it had fought in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Assembly Election Results 2024: Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM after BJD’s poll defeat

Marking the end of his 24-year-rule in Odisha, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on June 5 resigned from the post of the Chief Minister after the defeat of his party in the assembly elections in the State. Mr. Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, sources said. Though a number of BJD leaders had gathered at Mr. Patnaik’s residence, he came alone to the Governor’s house to tender his resignation.

P.S. Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister on June 9

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on June 5 said he would take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the State capital Gangtok.

AAP office space allotment: Delhi HC asks Centre to take decision within six weeks

The Delhi High Court on June 5, 2024, ordered the Centre to take a decision on allocating a party space to the Aam Aadmi Party within six weeks noting that they are entitled to space for a party office here. Justice Subramonium Prasad said non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request of the national party.

Gunman attempts attack on U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

A gunman was captured by Lebanese soldiers after attempting to attack the U.S. Embassy near Beirut on June 5, the military said. The attack took place as tensions continued to simmer in the tiny Mediterranean country, where months of fighting between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops has displaced thousands along the border, following years of political deadlock and economic hardship.

PMI signals Services growth receded to a 5-month low in May

Activity in India’s services sectors slumped to a five-month low in May, with competition, price pressures and a severe heat wave denting growth in new orders and output, as per the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index that fell to 60.2 from 60.8 in April. A reading of over 50 on the survey-based index indicates an expansion in activity levels. However, fresh orders from international markets surged at the sharpest pace in nearly 10 years, while surveyed firms indicated greater confidence in the outlook for business prospects, lifting their measured optimism to an eight-month high. Survey participants noted strong growth of demand from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.

Twenty20 World Cup: Australia chases history, Pakistan opens campaign against USA

With the World Test Championship mace and the 50-over World Cup trophy already in their bag, Australia will look to hit the ground running in their quest to become the first team to simultaneously hold all three world titles when they take on Oman in their T20 World Cup opener in Bridgetown. To accomplish the feat, the former champions will rely on their wealth of experience, with several of Australia’s greatest modern-era players, preparing for their final farewell in international colours.

Sindhu loses in first round of Indonesia Open

India’s ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on June 5, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament. A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women’s singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.