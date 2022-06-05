The major news headlines of the day and more.

In the suspension letter served to Nupur Sharma, the BJP said that she had “expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters”. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP suspends spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Delhi unit expels Naveen Kumar from primary membership

The party also released a statement signed by BJP general secretary Arun Singh distancing itself from these statements, without naming either Ms. Sharma or Mr. Kumar or contextualising the statement with their utterances.

Fourth accused arrested in Hyderabad gang-rape case

The Jubilee Hills police of Hyderabad arrested one more Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) in the case of minor’s gang-rape on Sunday. This is the third CCL arrested in the case.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reconstitutes Council of Ministers

Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers in the presence of Mr. Patnaik and senior party functionaries at the Lokseba Bhawan here.

India’s efforts to protect environment multi-dimensional: PM Modi

Mr. Modi cited a number of measures taken by his government to protect the environment, saying its efforts have been multi-dimensional despite the country having a negligible role in climate change.

Will continue to support right causes of Congress and be an independent voice if causes are not right: Kapil Sibal

“There is no parting because my ideology remains the same. It’s no parting at all. And I will continue to support the right causes of the Congress party and be an independent voice, if the causes are not right”, Mr. Sibal said.

Kejriwal planned to purchase PPE kits without tender in 2020: Assam CM

Mr. Sarma on Saturday had threatened to file a criminal defamation case against Mr. Sisodia for alleging corruption in Assam government.

Uttar Pradesh factory explosion: FIR registered against firm owner, operator

Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar said that the factory had the licence to manufacture only electronic goods and an investigation is underway to ascertain how explosives reached there. Police said they suspect that crackers were being manufactured in the factory.

Congress appoints Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel as observers ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

While Mr. Kharge has been made the observer for Maharashtra, Mr. Baghel has been made observer for Haryana.

Vladimir Putin warns of strikes over missile supplies as blasts rock Kyiv

Vladimir Putin did not name the targets Russia planned to pursue if Western countries began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be ‘fairly flat’

“Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat,” Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a “prediction” that Tesla’s headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Eng vs NZ first Test | Joe Root’s century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Lord’s

Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 Test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.