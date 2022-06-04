The major news headlines of the day and more.

The Information and Broadcast Ministry sent emails to Twitter and YouTube drawing their attention to the video. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

I&B Ministry asks YouTube and Twitter to take down controversial deodorant advertisement

The Ministry sent emails to both the social media platforms, drawing their attention to the video uploaded on Friday. It had registered close to a million views on YouTube and was also being circulated on Twitter.

Ministers of Naveen Patnaik government resign en masse ahead of reshuffle

The new set of Ministers is scheduled to take oath in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. This is for the first time that all ministers were asked to put in their papers in the State at one go.

Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ killed in Anantnag encounter

“The terrorist ‘commander’ of HM, Nisar Khanday, was killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered at the encounter site. The operation is in progress,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Kanpur violence | Three FIRs registered, 500 booked as police personnel stay alert

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said 18 people have been arrested so far over the Friday incident and some others are detained for questioning.

Eight killed, 15 injured in boiler explosion at factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Police said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.

Four senior Punjab Congress leaders join BJP

Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, State unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders.

Assam government denies involvement of CM’s family in supply of PPE kits

Government spokesman Pijush Hazarika said there was no scam in the supply of PPE kits and no member of the chief minister’s family were involved. ‘’Why are the two organisations (who made the claims) not going to the Court if they have evidence instead of making false and baseless allegations?’‘ he asked.

PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe headquarters at Gujarat’s Bopal on June 10

IN-SPACe, approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities and use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure greater private participation in the sector.

Plea in Supreme Court challenges provision of National Commission for Minorities Act, seeks district-wise identification of minorities

The plea said that the rights of followers of Judaism, Bahaism and Hinduism under Articles 29-30 is being siphoned off illegally to the majority community in several States because the Centre has not notified them as ‘minority’ under the NCM Act

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledges Iran took oil from Greek tankers

The confiscations were retaliation for Greece’s role in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker the same week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington’s harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

China plans to complete space station with latest mission Shenzhou 14

Their spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert on Sunday morning.

China, Hong Kong scrub Tiananmen memories on anniversary

The police presence in Tiananmen Square was noticeably heavier than normal, with two to three times the regular number of officers visible on Saturday morning.

SEBI bans six persons from securities market in IIFL Group front running case

SEBI noted that these persons were front running the trades of six entities of IIFL Group, including IIFL Asset Management, also called Big ‘Clients’.

French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal aims to be oldest champion against pupil Casper Ruud

Nadal will be playing in his 14th Roland Garros final on Sunday and 30th overall at the Grand Slams. Victory will deliver a record-extending 22nd major and 14th French Open, 17 years after his title winning debut in Paris.

Ind vs SA T20I series | Aim is to solidify our batting line-up ahead of World Cup, says Temba Bavuma

“The conditions in India don’t accurately simulate conditions in Australia. In saying that, there’s still a lot of benefit from playing. Any type of competitive cricket will be good for us,” Bavuma said during a virtual media interaction.