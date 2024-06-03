EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

The Election Commission of India on June 3 refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections. The poll panel asked Mr. Ramesh to submit details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently. He wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.

CEC Kumar dismisses Opposition concerns over polling exercise, asks for proof of attempts to influence elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them. The opposition should also tell the Commission about those trying to influence the poll process before the counting of votes begins, Mr. Kumar said at a press conference. He was flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu. Mr. Kumar also referred to various memes doing rounds on social media, describing the Election Commission as ‘laapata (missing) gentlemen’, asserting that he and fellow Commissioners were “never out” and were “always here”. He said that India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, with over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel involved.

Sensex, Nifty race over 3% to record highs as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 3% to close at lifetime highs on June 3 following across-the-board buying as exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the general elections. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,507.47 points or 3.39% to settle at a new closing peak of 76,468.78, marking its biggest single-day gain in three years. During the day, the barometer jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75% to hit a record intra-day peak of 76,738.89. The NSE Nifty climbed 733.20 points or 3.25% to finish at 23,263.90. During the day, it soared 808 points or 3.58% to hit a fresh intra-day all-time high of 23,338.70.

Election results 2024: Counting of postal ballots to commence first

Citing the Conduct of Election Rules, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on said the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres and asserted that there was “no doubt about it”. Responding to questions at a press conference here, he said after half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence. A delegation of the opposition parties had on Sunday met the Commission to demand that postal ballot count should start first and the results of postal ballots should be announced first.

Lok Sabha elections: Two BJP candidates move Calcutta HC, allege fake cases filed to stop them from attending counting

Two BJP candidates and some party workers moved the Calcutta High Court on June 2, alleging that false police cases were being lodged against them to prevent them from attending the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Justice Amrita Sinha granted them permission to file the petitions and said that the matters would be taken up after 2 p.m.

Supreme Court directs the Yamuna River Board to hold an urgent meeting on June 5 to address Delhi’s water crisis

The Supreme Court on June 3 directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting of its Upper Yamuna River Board with the States of Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to address water scarcity in the national capital amidst soaring temperatures crossing the 50-degree Celsius mark. A Vacation Bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan ordered the meeting to be held on June 5. Meanwhile, New Delhi continued to face a severe water crisis with people waiting in long queues to collect water from the water tankers in different parts of the city on the day. Residents in Chilla Gaon, Chanakyapuri and Geeta Colony depend on water tankers to supply drinking water. While speaking to ANI, residents expressed their difficulties due to the water crisis. They said it was difficult to get adequate water.

Supreme Court stays High Court order to consider premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli

The Supreme Court on June 3 stayed a Bombay High Court judgment directing the State of Maharashtra to grant gangster-turned-politician Arun Gulab Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case, the benefit of a premature release policy. A Vacation Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta froze the implementation of the High Court decision of April 5 while Maharashtra, represented by senior advocate Raja Thakre and Aaditya A. Pande, described Gawli as a “hardened criminal” who took to politics.

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya fled India as probe agencies did not arrest them at proper time: Court

Businessmen involved in multi-million dollar scams, such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, were able to flee the country because probe agencies failed to arrest them at the proper time, a special court in Mumbai said recently. Special judge M.G. Deshpande made the remark while hearing a plea of an accused booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act seeking modification in his bail condition.

Ex-BrahMos engineer gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan’s ISI

The Nagpur district court on June 3 handed life imprisonment to former BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. engineer Nishant Agarwal under the Official Secrets Act for spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Agarwal will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years and was also fined ₹3,000. Additional sessions court judge M.V. Deshpande stated in the order that Agarwal was convicted under section 235 of the Criminal Procedure Code for an offence punishable under section 66 (f) of the IT Act and various sections of the Official Secrets Act.

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

A Delhi court on June 3 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her. The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president

Mexico’s projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman President in the country’s 200-year history. The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor said Sunday night that her two competitors had called her and conceded her victory. “I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” Ms. Sheinbaum said with a smile, speaking at a downtown hotel shortly after electoral authorities announced a statistical sample showed she held an irreversible lead. “I don’t make it alone. We’ve all made it, with our heroines who gave us our homeland, with our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters.”

Israeli airstrikes near city of Aleppo kills several people, Syrian state media say

Israeli airstrikes around the Syrian city of Aleppo killed several people early on June 3, Syrian state media reported. The state-run SANA news agency gave no specific toll. It said the strikes were around the southeastern edge of Aleppo. “The aggression led to a number of martyrs and some material losses,” SANA said. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the strikes and rarely does when it comes to Syria.

Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan are affected by ongoing flash floods: UNICEF

“Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan remain affected by the ongoing flash floods, especially in the north and west,” the U.N. children’s agency said on June 3. Unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc in multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The U.N. food agency has warned that many survivors are unable to make a living.

Heatwave and poll effects drag factory output, new orders to 3-month low in May

India’s factory activity levels dropped to a three-month low in May, with output levels easing due to the heat wave that led a reduction in working hours amid intensive heat and a rise in production costs that flared up to a level only experienced once over the previous 21 months, as per the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index. The seasonally adjusted index, that reflects an uptick in activity levels when its score is over 50, declined from 58.8 in April to 57.5 in May.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty aim for title defence at Indonesia Open

Keeping the Olympics in mind, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will seek consistency as they gear up to defend their doubles title at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, beginning in Jakarta on June 4.. The top seeded Indian pair, who are one of the favourites to win a gold at the Paris Olympics, have enjoyed a good run this season with four final appearances and two wins (French Open Super 750 and Thailand Open Super 500.) But they found it a tad difficult to negotiate the variety of serves dished out by the Indonesians and Chinese at the Thomas Cup and made early exits from the All England Open and the Singapore Open last week.

