BJP, SKM win big in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on June 2 recorded landslide victories to retain power for their third and second successive terms, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively. The BJP bagged 46 of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. The party had approached the April 19 election with 10 seats won uncontested, as no other party fielded candidates against Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the Mukto constituency, his deputy Chowna Mein in Chowkham, as well as eight others. In Sikkim, the SKM won an unprecedented 31 of the 32 seats in the State Assembly, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang bagging two of them – Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. The lone winner for the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, had switched over from the SKM ahead of the Assembly election after being denied a ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 2 surrendered at the Tihar jail in New Delhi after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1. He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. Before surrendering, Mr. Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office.

INDIA bloc leaders urge EC officials to ensure guidelines followed during counting of votes

A delegation of leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc met the full bench of the Election Commission on June 2 and urged it to ensure that all the guidelines are followed on June 4, when the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election will be counted, including declaring the postal-ballot results before the outcome of the EVMs is announced. Briefing the media after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said this was the third time that a delegation of Opposition leaders visited the poll panel during the general election and, among other things, urged the officials to ensure that the postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the results of the electronic voting machines are announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Amit Shah calling up DMs

The Election Commission on June 2 sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections. In a letter to Mr. Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 p.m. on June 02.

Exit polls ‘bogus, ‘deliberate attempt’ to justify rigging: Congress

Terming the exit polls “bogus”, the Congress on June 2 said they were a “deliberate attempt” to justify rigging of the elections and part of “psychological games” being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at Prime Minister Modi for holding several meetings, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the “new government”, saying these were “pressure tactics” to send out a signal to the bureaucracy and the administrative structure that he is coming back.

Modi holds review meet on 100-day agenda implementation, as exit polls indicate a third term for NDA government

A day after exit polls declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely en route to a third term, he held a review meeting on a 100-day programme that his team will seek to implement once government formation is completed. Senior bureaucrats of the government of India attended the review meeting for these plans on June 2. According to sources, at least 10 groups, each headed by a Secretary-level official as a coordinator, have been created to implement this agenda over the first 100 days of the new government.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi instructs officials to ensure regular fire safety drills after recent tragedies, reconstruction aid after Cyclone Remal

Upon his return from a 45 hour meditation retreat in Kanniyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook review meetings dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Remal and the prevailing heatwave, stressing the need for regular fire and electrical safety audits in hospitals. Mr. Modi’s review meet comes after several children lost their lives in fires that broke out at a gaming arcade in Rajkot and a hospital for new born babies in New Delhi.

Pune car crash: Police custody for Shivani and Vishal Agarwal in destruction of evidence case

Shivani and Vishal Agarwal, parents of a teenager involved in a luxury car crash in Pune, were on June 2 produced before the court and were remanded to police custody till June 5 in the case involving destruction of evidence. Ms. Agarwal is accused of swapping her blood sample with that of her 17-year-old son at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The need for a blood sample was part of a police investigation to ascertain alcohol content in the teenager’s blood. She was arrested on June 1 and both the parents are charged with destroying evidence. Mr. Agarwal is also accused of wrongful confinement of their driver.

Iceland elects businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir as President

Halla Tomasdottir, a businesswoman and investor, has won Iceland’s presidential election, topping a crowded field of candidates in which the top three finishers were women, the country’s national broadcast service reported. Ms. Tomasdottir was elected to the largely ceremonial post with 34.3% of the vote, defeating former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, with 25.2%, and Halla Hrund Logadottir, with 15.5%, RUV said on June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran’s hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registers for June 28 presidential election

Iran’s hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered on June 2 as a possible candidate for the presidential election, seeking to regain the country’s top political position after a helicopter crash killed the nation’s president. The populist former leader’s registration puts pressure on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In office, Mr. Ahmadinejad openly challenged the 85-year-old cleric, and his attempt to run in 2021 was barred by authorities.

Zelensky says China working hard to ‘prevent’ countries from attending peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China on June 2 of working hard to stop countries from going to a peace summit, which Beijing has publicly criticised because Russia is not invited. Mr. Zelensky made the remarks at a security forum in Singapore as he sought to rally support for the conference and appealed for more military aid for Ukraine, which has been ceding ground to Russian troops.

Prospect of peaceful ‘reunification’ with Taiwan being ‘eroded’, China says

The prospect of peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan is being increasingly “eroded” by Taiwanese separatists and external forces, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said on Sunday, promising to ensure independence never happens. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and last month staged war games round the island in anger at the May 20 inauguration of President Lai Ching-te who Beijing calls a “separatist”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become richest Asian

Gautam Adani has retaken the tag of richest person in Asia after a surge in stock price of the listed companies in his apples-to-airport conglomerate helped him overtake Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani. Mr. Adani with a net worth of $111 billion is now ranked as the 11th richest in the world, ahead of Mr. Ambani whose $109 billion wealth placed him at No. 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair moves to French Open second round with tough win

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overcame fighting Brazilians Orlnado Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a testing three-set opening round at the French Open in Paris on June 2. The Brazilians made life tough for the Australian Open champions who scraped through 7-5 4-6 6-4 in two hours and seven minutes. Entering as an eighth alternate pair, Zormann and Luz would not have hoped to feature in the tournament but a spate of withdrawals cleared their way. They threatened to upset the second seeds but Bopanna and Ebden had the experience to shift momentum at crucial stages of the match.

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff cruise into quarterfinals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarterfinals on June 2 with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova. World number one Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia’s Olga Danilovic for a place in the semifinals. The 23-year-old Pole’s quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men’s number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.