June 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Five guarantees to be implemented this financial year starting with Shakthi on June 11: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bringing an end to the speculation over the implementation of pre-poll ‘guarantees ‘ in the Congress manifesto, the State Cabinet on June 2 decided to implement all five guarantees during this financial year, starting with Shakthi — the scheme for free travel for women — that will be launched on June 11. The Congress government was under pressure from the Opposition parties over the implementation of its guarantees that had received in-principle approval from the first cabinet on May 19, the day the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took oath of office along with nine Cabinet Ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister.

Wrestlers’ protest | ‘Khap mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra demands arrest of WFI chief, gives Govt. time till June 9

A “khap mahapanchayat” in Kurukshetra on June 2 demanded the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing some women wrestlers, and gave the government time till June 9 to act on its demand. The meet deliberated on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers’ issue. Talking to reporters after the “mahapanchayat”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said WFI chief Singh should be arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers Protest | Permission denied for Brij Bhushan’s ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya on June 5

The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally in Ayodhya on June 5, an official said on June 2. Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of the events scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, a request by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh seeking permission for the rally was turned down.

Want justice for wrestlers, but after due process of law: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 2 said everyone wants justice to be delivered to the wrestlers demanding action against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but it will happen only after following the due process of law. Mr. Thakur’s remarks came days after the country’s top wrestlers, protesting for more than a month over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Indian democracy is a global good and its collapse will impact the world: Rahul Gandhi in Washington

Indian democracy is a global good and its collapse would have an impact on the world, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told journalists at the National Press Club in Washington on June 1, even while reiterating that he considers it an internal battle. “It is our job to fight the battle for democracy in India,” he said. During the nearly hour-long interaction, Mr. Gandhi fielded wide-ranging questions, from India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and its face-off with China to the BJP’s “politics of hate” and the effort to build a united Opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Hope Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 2 it hoped Beijing would allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China, and said that New Delhi allows all foreign journalists to operate in India. The Indian statement came two days after China said it had taken “appropriate” action in response to India’s treatment of Chinese journalists. India and China have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists.

At least 98 killed, 310 injured in Manipur ethnic violence: Govt

At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago, the government said in a statement on June 2. A total of 37,450 people are in 272 relief camps at present, said the statement, issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). In all, 4,014 cases of arson have been reported since the violence broke out in the state on May 3, it said.

Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple fearing threats from family

The Delhi High Court on June 2 granted protection to a same-sex interfaith couple, apprehending threats from the family members of one of the partners. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed police officials to provide their contact details to the couple, who shall inform the police in case of any problem. Earlier in the day, the couple’s lawyer mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice, which agreed to list it for hearing on Friday itself. The court asked the police officials to respond immediately in case a distress call is received from the couple.

Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners: Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners on June 1 as a humanitarian gesture, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced. In May, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters. They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

Two killed by shelling in Russia border region as hundreds flee

Two civilians were killed on Friday in shelling on Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, while Kyiv was hit by Russian strikes overnight for a sixth day in a row. The Ukrainian capital has seen almost nightly air raids in May after being relatively spared in the beginning of the year. Strikes have also intensified in the Belgorod region, which has been hit by shelling and border incursions recently.

BRICS pitches for using local currencies in international trade

The BRICS nations on June 2 underlined the need for using local currencies in international trade and financial transactions besides committing themselves to supporting rule-based open and transparent global trade. A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, also pressed for a robust Global Financial Safety Net with a quota-based and adequately resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) at its centre. It further said the process of IMF governance reform under the 16th General Review of Quotas, including a new quota formula as a guide, should be completed by December 15, 2023.

Thailand Open badminton: Lakshya enters semifinals, Kiran loses

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game demolition of Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles here on June 2. The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals. The win helped him to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.

Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team support wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

Members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team on Friday came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players’ issues will be “heard and resolved”. In a joint statement, the 1983 triumphant team said it was distressed and disturbed after seeing the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled but also hoped that law of the land will prevail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.