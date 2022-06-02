The major news headlines of the day and more.

A militant shoots at bank manager Vijay Kumar (unseen), after entering the Areh branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank in Kulgam district on June 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kashmir witnesses second targeted killing in three days

The month of May saw seven targeted killings in Kashmir, including a Kashmir Pandit employee, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, a female artist, a wineshop employee from Rajouri and three policemen.

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party chief had a mild fever and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Hardik Patel joins BJP, says ‘will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier’

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Paatil inducted the 28-year-old leader into the party in the presence of former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, once a bete noir of Mr. Patel during and after the quota agitation.

Gyanvapi case: Prominent Hindu seer says will offer prayers before claimed ‘Shivling’ on June 4

This comes in the wake of claims by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Mosque case that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the complex during a court-mandated survey of the premises last month.

Arrest all of us together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Narendra Modi

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the Central government has asked all investigation agencies to prepare false cases against Manish Sisodia.

India, Israel adopt vision statement to further defence cooperation

The vision statement was signed at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz.

Mumbai court awards convict death penalty for rape, torture and murder of woman

Eight months after the incident, Special Judge H. C. Shende convicted Mohan Chauhan, 45, for rape, murder, and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

ExpressVPN moves India servers out of the country to ensure privacy, service continuity

The VPN provider termed India’s new policy a “window for potential abuse”, noting that “the damage done by potential misuse of this kind of law far outweighs any benefit that lawmakers claim would come from it.”

Didn’t have absolute authority as PM; actual power centre in Pakistan lies elsewhere, says Imran Khan

Mr. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a U.S.-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions.

No more Turkey: Country in push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has been pressing for the internationally recognised name Turkey to be changed to “Turkiye” as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish.

DGCA fines Vistara ₹10 lakh for letting improperly trained pilot land flight in Indore

The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, they said

Singer KK could have been saved if CPR was given on time: Doctor

KK died on May 31 night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

Commonwealth Games | Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa secure place in Indian boxing team

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

Norway chess: Anand posts second straight win in Classical event, takes lead

The 52-year-old Anand trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday.