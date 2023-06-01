June 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chamarajanagar in Karnataka

An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft Kiran crashed on the outskirts of Chamarajanagar town on June 1. However, the two pilots ejected safely before the crash. The incident took place at Bhogapura about 10 km from Chamarajanagar town and the pilots identified by the local police as Tejpal and Bhumika, who sustained injuries, were airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. Citing defence personnel, the local police said they were out of danger.

NCERT drops chapters on periodic table, democracy, political parties from Class 10 syllabus

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to omit the chapter on the periodic table from Class 10 Science textbooks as part of the “rationalisation” exercise. The council has also deleted chapters — Democracy and Diversity, Popular Struggles and Movements, Political Parties, and Challenges to Democracy — from the Political Science textbooks as part of the exercise. According to NCERT, it has been carrying out the exercise, “rationalisation of contents in the textbooks”, across all classes to “reduce content load on students”.

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ hold talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on June 1 held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade. The Nepalese Prime Minister began his four-day visit to India on May 31. In his media statement after the talks, Mr. Modi said he and Mr. Prachanda took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a “super hit” in the future even as the two leaders remotely inaugurated a number of projects and laid the foundation stone of some others.

Amit Shah announces judicial inquiry commission for Manipur ‘ethnic violence’, warns Kuki groups to not violate Suspension of Operations pact

Terming the ongoing tension in Manipur as “ethnic violence”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1 announced a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court. He appealed for peace from both sides and cautioned people against failing for rumours. The commission will “investigate the violence, its causes and fix responsibility” on the Centre’s behalf. He warned Kuki militant groups of stern action if the terms of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement put in place in 2008 were violated.t

Khap ‘mahapanchayat’ begins in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar, to pass resolution on wrestlers’ protest

A khap ‘mahapanchayat’ to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh started in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar on June 1, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders said. The ‘mahapanchayat’ was called by BKU leader Naresh Tikait on May 31, a day after he and other farmer leaders managed to dissuade some of India’s top wrestlers from throwing their medals in the Ganga river to protest police inaction against Singh in two cases of sexual harassment.

Wrestlers’ protest | Security tightened at Delhi borders ahead of demonstrations called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Security was tightened at Delhi’s border points on June 1 in view of a call for nationwide demonstrations given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Security personnel are maintaining strict vigil at the border points and extra pickets have been put up to prevent any untoward incident, Delhi Police officials said.

Franco Mulakkal resigns as Jalandhar Bishop

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities by Pope Francis in 2018 following allegations of rape by a nun, has resigned from the Jalandhar Bishop’s post, a church source said on June 1. The resignation of Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in Kerala last year in the rape case, was requested by the Vatican not as a disciplinary measure imposed upon him, but for the good of the Jalandhar diocese, which needs a new bishop, the source told PTI.

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea challenging RBI decision on ₹2,000 note exchange

The Supreme Court on June 1 refused to list for urgent hearing a plea challenging the notifications enabling exchange of ₹2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof. A vacation bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K.V. Vishwanathan took note of the submissions for urgent hearing of lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, and said it will not be taking up such pleas during the summer vacation. “We are not taking up these kinds of cases during the summer vacation,” the bench said, adding the plea can be mentioned before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India.

Rahul Gandhi says his disqualification from Lok Sabha has given him huge opportunity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not imagine his disqualification from Lok Sabha was possible when he joined politics but asserted that it has given him a “huge opportunity” to serve the people. Mr. Gandhi, who is in the U.S. for a three-city U.S. tour, made the remarks on Wednesday night in response to a series of questions from Indian students at the prestigious Stanford University Campus in California.

Delhi High Court refuses to stay investigation against Ashneer Grover, wife in Economic Offences Wing FIR

The Delhi High Court on June 1 refused to stay, at this stage, an investigation against BharatPe co-founder and former CEO Ashneer Grover, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, in a case of an alleged ₹81-crore fraud based on a complaint lodged by the fintech unicorn. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also declined to direct the investigating officer to give an advance notice to the duo if he wanted their custody and asked them to file an anticipatory bail instead.

Pakistan’s military says 2 soldiers killed in militant attack near border with Iran

Militants attacked a Pakistani security post near the country’s border with Iran on Thursday, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers, the military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the area of Singwan in restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The military said the two slain troops “embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against the terrorists.” The military launched a search and Iranian authorities were alerted to watch for the assailants trying to escape, the statement said.

Australia’s most decorated war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners in Afghanistan, judge says

Australia’s most decorated living war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan, a judge ruled June 1 in dismissing the claims by Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by media. Federal Court judge Anthony Besanko ruled that the articles published in 2018 were substantially true about a number of war crimes committed by Mr. Roberts-Smith, a former Special Air Service Regiment corporal who now is a media company executive.

Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, wounds others

Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv on June 1, killing at least three people and wounding others, authorities said. Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, mostly using drones, Russian forces hit the capital in the early morning with ground-launched missiles, damaging apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and a car. Kyiv City Administration reported three people were killed, two children among them, and 10 people were wounded. The casualty toll was the most from one attack on Kyiv in the past month.

India’s manufacturing PMI hits highest level since October 2020 in May

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to a 31-month high of 58.7 in May, with factory orders rising at the fastest clip since January 2021 and producers accumulating inputs at an unprecedented pace thanks to lower costs. A reading of 50 on the index, which stood at 57.2 in April, indicates no change in activity levels. The latest reading reflects a substantial improvement in operating conditions with order books growing for the 23rd consecutive month, bolstered further by export deals clocking the swiftest rise in six months.

GST collections rise 11.5% to cross ₹1.57 lakh crore in May

India’s gross Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections grew 11.5% in May — the slowest uptick in six months — to cross ₹1.57 lakh crore, with revenues from domestic transactions rising 11% and imports yielding 12% more taxes than a year ago. Sequentially, May’s revenues, for transactions undertaken in the first month of the new financial year, were the lowest in three months and 16% below the record ₹1.87 lakh crore collected in April. This was the 14th successive month that GST revenues have been over ₹1.4 lakh crore and the fifth occasion that they had surpassed the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark.

Lionel Messi to play last game for PSG on June 3, confirms coach Galtier

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on June 3, coach Christophe Galtier said. “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier told reporters on June 1. Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.