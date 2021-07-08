Top news of the day: Cairn claims order to attach 20 India properties in Paris; Twitter appoints India compliance officer and yet to fill other roles, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Cairn Energy dispute with India over the settlement of a $1.2 billion award from The Hague, took a dramatic turn on Thursday, with the company saying it had secured a French court order allowing it to freeze at least 20 Indian properties in Central Paris.

Twitter Inc's India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and said it will soon designate two other executives to comply with the country's new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said Facebook ought to appear before the Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee of Peace and Harmony enquiring into the circumstances leading to the February 2020 communal riots. Investigation of a socially complicated problem was within the domain of the legislature, it noted.

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The story so far: Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s 53-year-old President, was assassinated at his private residence in Port-au-Prince early on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen, pushing the Caribbean nation, already battered by months-long protests, economic miseries and the COVID-19 outbreak, into further chaos. On Thursday, the country’s police chief said four suspects were killed in a gun battle and two others were arrested.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to 13 prisoners who have languished in Agra Jail over two decades despite proving their juvenility at the time of the commission of the crime.

Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday. The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.

Petrol and diesel prices rose to fresh highs on Thursday as Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas saw a change of guard with Hardeep Singh Puri taking over from Dharmendra Pradhan. Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Under the guise of regulating the social media intermediaries, the Narendra Modi government is trying to control the digital media which has been more defiant than the mainstream media, N. Ram, director, The Hindu Group, has said in an interview to Stephen Sackur for BBC’s HARDTalk segment.

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Bhupender Yadav on Thursday took charge as Minister for Labour and Employment and asked the Ministry officials to come up with new ideas for schemes to benefit workers, a Ministry statement said.

Basil Rajapaksa, brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was on Thursday sworn in as Sri Lanka’s Minister of Finance, becoming the fourth Rajapaksa brother and fifth member of the first family to enter the Cabinet.

Covid cases are rising rapidly in the United States as the highly contagious Delta variant dominates and vaccinations stagnate, data showed on Wednesday. The seven-day-average of new cases was 13,859 as of July 6, up 21% compared to two weeks earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).