Top news of the day: India’s COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world; US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online, and more

India’s total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities per million population is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on July 7 even as the country’s infection tally went past the 7 lakh-mark and the death toll rose to 20,160. Referring to the ‘WHO Situation Report-168’ dated July 6, the Ministry said India’s COVID-19 cases per million population is 505.37 as against the global average of 1,453.25.

With Chinese troops pulling back two km from the clash site at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Indian troops have also moved back around 1.5 km, a senior government official has told The Hindu. The Indian Army, which till now was patrolling till Patrol Point 14, the site of the clash when 20 soldiers were killed on June 15, will not be able to do so for the next 30 days as per a moratorium on foot patrolling agreed upon during the June 30 Corps Commanders talks.

Also read: Why did India allow China to ‘justify’ the Galwan Valley clashes, asks Rahul Gandhi

Foreign students in the U.S., including thousands of Indians, are left facing the possibility of falling out of valid immigration status following a Department of Homeland Security rule on attending online classes. Indian officials will raise the issue with their U.S. counterparts on Tuesday during Foreign Office Consultations, a high-ranking Indian official told The Hindu.

The Kerala government has removed M. Sivasankar from the post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, the IAS officer will continue to head the IT department for now.

Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the attack in which eight police personnel were killed have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The expert committee formed by the State government to look into the modalities of online classes submitted its report on July 7. The committee has allowed both live as well as pre-recorded classes but has set some guidelines.

The demolition of the old Secretariat complex of Telangana began in Hyderabad early on Tuesday morning as the State government is apparently unwilling to give any scope for any further litigation in the matter.

BCCI will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top official has told Reuters.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled two more international tournaments — China Masters and Dutch Open — from its revamped 2020 calender because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks and hand sanitisers are no more essential products as their supply is sufficient in the country and, therefore, are now kept out of the purview of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Himachal Pradesh police to hand over the complete records of its investigation into the sedition case registered against senior journalist and Padma Shri awardee Vinod Dua, saying it will quash the FIR against him if the documents justify his contention that the case is merely a ruse to harass him.