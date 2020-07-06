Top news of the day: Chinese troops pull back 2km from site of Galwan Valley clashes; India's response to COVID-19 will be new case study in Harvard on failures, says Rahul Gandhi, and more

In the first signs of a pullback of Chinese troops along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese troops have “shifted” two kilometres from the site of the June 15 violent clashes at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, a senior government official has told The Hindu. A second official said some tents have been removed by PLA at Finger 4 area of Pangong Tso.

A total of eight lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait as its National Assembly committee has approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to reduce the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country.

As India reached the third spot in terms of countries having the highest number of novel coronavirus cases, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh offensive against the Narendra Modi government.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday, an ICMR official said. A single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, resigned from her position at the institute on Monday, multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu.

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Delhi High Court order questioning the “frantic hurry” with which civil rights campaigner Gautam Navlakha was shifted out of the National Capital to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Uttar Pradesh police have suspended three more of their men, suspecting that they tipped off Vikas Dubey whose gang members killed eight policemen in an ambush at a village near Kanpur last week.

The Australian cricket team, which started outdoor training, has been told to get ready for a white-ball series against England in September as the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be postponed this week, according to a media report here.

Pakistan on July 6 summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register a “strong protest” over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with the Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Dil Bechara will see the late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. The music for the film is by AR Rahman and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya for the album.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that Madurai district will be getting over 50 high flow nasal cannula systems and medication that has been approved of by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to treat COVID-19.

Waqar Younis finds the handing over of baton in Indian cricket — from Sourav Ganguly to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Virat Kohli — a continuation of a great legacy.