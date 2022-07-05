Top news of the day: Amravati chemist’s murder: NIA takes custody of all accused; England grounds India as Bairstow, Root score tons in landmark win, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The England team pose with the series trophy after day 5 of the fifth Test against India in Birmingham on July 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson

Eng vs Ind fifth Test | England grounds India as Bairstow, Root score tons in landmark win

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have made chasing tricky targets in Test matches fashionable, put famed Indian pace attack to sword with imposing hundreds as England recorded their highest ever chase of 378 runs with minimum fuss to level the five-match series 2-2. It is fourth straight successful chase for England, having accomplished tricky fourth innings targets of 278, 299, 296 against New Zealand in the previous series.

COVID-19 triggered stigma, discrimination may keep testing rate low: study

Alongside the fear that India may not be conducting enough COVID-19 tests, the pandemic triggered stigma and discrimination against individuals infected with or vulnerable to SARS COV-2 virus, may be further slowing down voluntary testing, suggests top scientist from the ICRM-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), who in a study ‘COVID-19 stigma: Correlates and Mitigation Strategies’ found that 80.5% of the recovered participants of the study — that was conducted in seven States across the country in 18 districts — reported to have experienced at least one form of stigma. Further 51.3% of the respondents from the community reported severe stigma attitude towards those diagnosed with COVID-19.

In June, demand for services grew fastest since Feb. 2011: S&P Global PMI

For India’s Services firms, new business and output rose the at fastest pace in June since early-2011, as per the survey-based S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which accelerated from 58.9 in May to 59.2 in June. A reading of over 50 on the index indicates growth over the previous month.

Homeless do not live, merely exist; life envisaged by Constitution unknown to them: Delhi HC

Homeless does not live but merely exist and life as envisaged by Article 21 of the Constitution is unknown to them, observed the Delhi High Court which directed the relocation of five persons who were shifted from one slum site to another at the time of the expansion of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Amravati chemist’s murder | NIA takes custody of all accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over custody of all the seven accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolh e, a police official said on Tuesday. The NIA took custody of all the accused, who were granted four days’ transit remand on Monday after they were produced before the Amravati court, he said.

SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight diverted to Karachi due to fuel indicator malfunction

SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on July 5 as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. This is the sixth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days. The DGCA is investigating all the six incidents.

Prophet Muhammad remarks row | Ajmer Dargah cleric threatens Nupur Sharma with ‘beheading’; FIR lodged

Police are on the lookout for a cleric at the Ajmer Dargah after he allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Muhammad. The Rajasthan Police registered an FIR on Monday night on the basis of a complaint against Salman Chishti, a dargah ‘ khadim’, over a video clip.

Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hours

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.

India, Russia share a vision of how the world should develop: Ambassador Alipov

The proposal for expansion of BRICS received “principled support” at the 14th BRICS summit that was hosted by China during June 23-24, said Russia’s ambassador to India Denis Alipov. Speaking to the Russian government news outlet Sputnik, Mr. Alipov reiterated that the decision to expand the grouping would be undertaken after extensive discussion among members, and that Russia understands India wants to “preserve strategic autonomy” and interact with major western powers rejecting bloc formation.

Rupee plunges by 41 paise to record low of ₹79.36 against US dollar

The rupee fell by 41 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of ₹79.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at ₹79.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.02 and a low of ₹79.38.

NSE co-location case: Enforcement Directorate questions ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam. The agency recorded his statement under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

New Zealand male and female cricketers to receive equal pay in historic deal

New Zealand Cricket and the players’ association signed a five-year deal on Tuesday that will see male and female cricketers receive equal pay. The agreement will see women’s players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

Stalin goes down memory lane during Presidency College’s 182nd convocation

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that an auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 seats and a hostel for physically challenged students would be constructed in Presidency College in Chennai. At the 182nd convocation of the college, he appealed to Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, who were present at the function, to contribute to the construction of the auditorium from their constituency development funds. The auditorium will be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Creation of AIADMK interim general secretary post a part of July 11 general council agenda

The proposal to create the post of interim general secretary and the absence of commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the highlights of the agenda of the meeting of the AIADMK’s general council scheduled for July 11. A perusal of the agendas of the upcoming meeting and the June 23 meeting reveals that while the first item — creation of the post of interim general secretary — is an addition, the second — laudatory reference to the Prime Minister — is an omission. One of the 23 resolutions rejected at the last month’s general council meeting pertained to the commendation of Mr. Modi for the manner in which the COVID-19 vaccination programme was implemented nationwide.