Top news of the day: Fr. Stan Swamy passes away in custody; CoWin platform made open source, says PM Modi, and more

The Bombay High Court on Monday was informed that Father Stan Swamy, 84, passed away at 1.24 p.m. Dr. Ian D’souza, medical director of the Holy Family Hospital where Fr. Swamy was admitted, told a division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar that the tribal rights activists had pulmonary infection, post COVID-19 complications in the lungs and pneumonia. He also had Parkinson’s. Dr. D’souza said the Jesuit priest suffered from a cardiac arrest on July 4 at 4.30 a.m. He was put on a ventilator, and he never regained consciousness.

The CoWin platform is being made open source and it will be available to any and all countries, Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the CoWin Global Conclave here on Monday. He said that with nearly 200 million users, the Aarogya Setu app is a readily available package for developers.

The Central government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that micro-blogging site Twitter has failed to comply with India’s law regulating tech companies rendering their services as ‘intermediaries’. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), in an affidavit filed before the high court, stated that despite three months time being granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) to comply with the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021, Twitter has failed to fully comply with the same.

The People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of five political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said it was disappointed with the outcome of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 in New Delhi.

Twelve BJP MLAs have been suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for one year for ‘abusing’ and ‘misbehaving’ with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the Assembly.

The Supreme Court on Monday found it “distressing”, “shocking” and “terrible” that people were still booked and tried under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act even six years after the Supreme Court struck down the provision as unconstitutional and a violation of free speech.

Congress leader and son of former President Pranab Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee at the party headquarters in Kolkata.

Dislodging ideas cast in stone requires more than a gentle push. In Sara's, director Jude Anthany Joseph and scriptwriter Akshay Hareesh attempt to shake from its foundation one such idea, which has been accepted as normal in society, and by extension in mainstream cinema.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India, on the grounds of “criminal misconduct” and “gross impropriety” following his meeting with BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

The Centre on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it shall file its counter affidavit by the end of the day or by Tuesday, to a case filed by BJP State secretary K. Nagarajan challenging the constitution of the Justice A.K. Rajan committee. The State government had constituted the panel last month to study the impact of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on medical admissions.

The remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates will hugely affect the pitches, which might get worn out and help the spinners “massively” during ICC T20 World Cup, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher.