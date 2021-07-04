Top news of the day: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand's 11th CM; India-U.S. strategic partnership has a truly global significance, says Modi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Sunday. The oath of office was administered on Mr. Dhami by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling BJP and senior government officials.

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from July 5, an order issued by the DDMA said on July 4.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 4 banned the use and possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the capital Srinagar, a week after two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in twin drone-driven blasts on the technical airport in Jammu.

India’s strategic partnership with the United States has a “truly global significance”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 4. The message was part of Mr. Modi’s greetings to the U.S. president Biden on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day of the United States which is being celebrated on July 4.

Christian Eriksen's absence makes it even harder to forget what happened to him. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand found that out on Saturday, his mind wandering from the match even as his team was playing in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane will inaugurate an Indian Army memorial in the Italian town of Cassino during an official visit to U.K. and Italy from July 5-8, the Army said on Sunday.

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway on Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.

After a drastic fall in demand for air travel from March onwards due to the second wave of COVID-19, there is now a steady rise in the number of daily passengers. People are once again making bookings well in advance of their travel dates, as well as returning from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to big metros, according to online travel agents.

If people followed all the COVID-19 restrictions and took all precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, there would not be any third wave, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday. He also insisted on self-restraint and asked people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

This is one find the botanists involved wish they had never had to record. Strobilanthes reptans appears ornamental. But it has earned the Indian tag with the reputation of being an invasive weed in the Indo-Pacific islands.

A group of around 200 farmers will protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Sunday.