Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 19:20 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut taken into custody by ED after day-long raids

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a search at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case and after nine hours of quizzing, the agency took the Shiv Sena MP and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist into custody, sources said. The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Mr. Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested after cash haul in Howrah

An amount of ₹49 lakh in cash was recovered from the vehicle of the three arrested Congress MLAs, which was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area on Saturday evening, police said. MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, and two other persons, including their driver, were arrested after they failed to answer the police as to why they were carrying such a huge amount of cash.

Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha Chatterjee

Arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore school jobs scam, claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are “conspiring” against him. “The money [recovered] is not mine.” Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said, “You will get to know when the time comes.”

Madhya Pradesh police file FIR against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over President remark on BJP neta’s complaint

The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, police said.

India’s toy industry achieved success no one could have imagined: PM Modi

When it comes to Indian toys, the echo of ‘vocal for local’ is being heard everywhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast. He also said toys worth more than Rs 3,000 crore used to be imported but it has reduced by 70%.

Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath in Parliament next week

Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country, they have varied stands on the subject. With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.

NIA conducts searches in Maharashtra, Gujarat, M.P. and other States in connection with ISIS activities

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said. The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, the NIA said in a statement.

Indian aviation sector ‘absolutely safe’; foreign carriers that came to India reported 15 tech snags in last 16 days: DGCA chief

Against the backdrop of a spate of technical snags suffered by Indian airlines in recent weeks and aviation watchdong DGCA curtailing operations of SpiceJet, DGCA’s chief Arun Kumar stressed that there is no need to panic as none of the events that have been reported/discussed had the potential to cause havoc.

Nancy Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security, and “democratic governance.”

Bin Laden family donated ₹9.6 crore to Prince Charles charity: report

Although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the Saudi family members, the revelation increases scrutiny on the 73-year-old prince’s charity organisations, which have been rocked by allegations of criminal wrong doing.

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday. The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.

IndiGo expects to be on ‘profitable growth’ path soon; working to address staff issues: Dutta

IndiGo, which will be completing 16 years next month, is the country’s largest airline with a domestic market share of nearly 57% and has a fleet of more than 280 planes.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Jeremy Lalrinnunga claims second gold for India

Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India’s tally on Sunday. The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men’s 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals in women’s boxing

World champion Nikhat Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the quarterfinals of women’s 50kg lightweight category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 31, 2022. The Indian used her rich experience to unsettle Bagao from the onset. She came out attacking and used her combinations of left and right punches to overpower her opponent.

WI vs Ind second T20I | Buoyant India looks to continue winning run against West Indies

Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International in Basseterre on August 1, 2022. The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series.