Top news of the day: India and China hold 12th Corps Commander talks; Sindhu loses in semifinals, to fight for bronze at Tokyo, and more

The two sides are looking to conclude an agreement for disengagement at Gogra and Hot Springs as part of the overall disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

Tokyo Olympics | Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals, to fight for bronze now

The 26-year-old Rio Games silver-medallist, will compete against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on August 1.

Police said one of the two killed in the encounter, Mohammar Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan, belonged to the family of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar.

The incident took place at Thehkelan area of Ferozepur and detailed search was in progress, a statement said.

Noting that more than 80% of active cases in these States are reported to be in home isolation, it said there is a need to effectively and strictly monitor these cases so that they do not meet other people and spread the infection.

The former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the State BJP leadership.

Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the rationale behind the Mizoram government registering an FIR against him and six State officials over the recent border clash when its place of occurrence is within Assam’s “constitutional territory”.

Seeking clarifications from the new IT Minister is a macabre joke since he himself was a target of surveillance, says the Congress leader.

The court made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by one of the accused men Anshad Badarudheen through his brother, who had sought transfer of the investigation in the case from the ATS to the CBI.

India is set to hold high-level meetings and briefings to bring focus to these three priorities for the month.

“There is an investigation into some clients. Some of those clients have been temporarily suspended,” the National Public Radio (NPR) quoted a source in the Israeli company as saying.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The moves come as U.S. officials redouble efforts to encourage more vaccinations in response to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

What are the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code passed by Parliament, and will it ease the process for distressed MSMEs?

Tokyo Olympics | Djokovic’s temper flares up in bronze medal match loss

The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match of the tennis tournament.

Kaur was 105, and is survived by two sons and a daughter.