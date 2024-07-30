Wayanad landslides: At least 106 killed, several feared missing; Navy’s 50-member team to reach disaster site

Massive landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad district in the early hours of July 30, which buried a large area under debris, killing at least 106 people and leaving scores injured. The death toll is likely to go up further given the number of people missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased in the landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad. Picturesque hamlets known for their beauty — Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha — are now a picture of gloom after landslides hit the areas, cutting them off from other places. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in tree trunks and submerged here and there in many places.

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh bag bronze in 10m air pistol at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event to win bronze, the second medal for India in the Paris Olympics. This is the second bronze for Manu Bhaker, perhaps the first time an Indian has won two medals in Olympics since Independence. Both Bhaker and Singh hail from Haryana and have won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold for the state in 2022 National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.

No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 30 termed misleading claims by opposition leaders that if any state is not named in the Budget speech, then it does not get any budgetary allocation. Replying to a Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman asserted that no state was being denied money. She recalled that in the past Budgets by the UPA government also did not mention names of all states in their Budget speech.

Karnataka rains: Landslips at Shiradi Ghat, Sakleshpur hit vehicular movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75

Following incessant heavy rains, coastal and south interior Karnataka witnessed several landslips on the intervening night of July 29-July 30. A massive landslip was reported near Harle estate in Sakaleshpur on Monday night which swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, which has seen many landslips in the recent weeks. The landslip also disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand

Two people were killed and at least 20 injured as 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on July 30, officials said. The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway, they said. “Eighteen coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Two passengers were killed and 20 were injured in the accident. The injured were provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment,” a senior SER official said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes amendment bill enhancing punishment under Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on July 30 passed the U.P. Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, making the law stricter in cases of fraudulent or forced conversion. Earlier the maximum punishment provided for those found guilty of marrying a woman by deceiving her and converting her religion was 10 years with a fine of ₹50,000.

INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar: Opposition demands release of Delhi CM Kejriwal

INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 30 to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid his declining health and hit out at the BJP-led Centre for “suppressing” the voice of opposition. They also blamed the Centre for obstructing the work of the Delhi government, therefore leading to the recent incident in Rajinder Nagar where three students died after getting trapped in a flooded basement of a coaching centre.

Basement deaths: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of SUV driver

A court in Delhi July 30 reserved its order on the bail plea of an SUV driver who was arrested in connection with the flooding of a coaching centre’s basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which led to the death of three civil services aspirants. Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar reserved the order on the bail plea of Manuj Kathuria. Mr. Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement.

Delhi court to hear IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s anticipatory bail on July 31

A Delhi court will hear on July 30 the anticipatory bail plea of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor sought time.

‘One Rank One Pension’: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over delay in resolving pension anomalies of regular captains

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Centre on July 30 for failing to take any decision for years on the pension payable to retired regular captains of the Army in accordance with the ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on it. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and R. Mahadevan gave one last opportunity to the Centre till November 14 for resolving the anomalies with regard to the pension of such retired officers under the scheme.

Supreme Court grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Supreme Court on July 30 granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case. A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma granted the relief to Mr. Mondal after noting that the trial in the matter would take time and he has been in jail for two years.

Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on July 30 granted bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case. A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for the former Maharashtra minister, that he was suffering from various ailments. The top court said medical bail to Mr. Malik will be valid till disposal of the regular bail plea pending before the Bombay High Court.

Global investors looking at India, don’t miss this ‘golden chance’: PM Modi at CII post-Budget conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 addressed a post-Budget session hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry. Mr. Modi said investors from across the world are keenly looking at India and the domestic industry must rise and seize this ‘golden chance’ to play its role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the conference titled ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’, he said, the Modi government does not lack political will and will take all decisions keeping in mind ‘nation first approach’.

No rethinking on supporting Chinese investments in India: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on July 30 said there is no rethinking in the government to support foreign direct investments from China as was pitched by the Economic Survey recently. He said it was a report that always speaks about new ideas and gives out their own thinking. The Survey, he said, is not at all binding on the government and there is no thinking on supporting Chinese investments in the country.

Attempted murder case filed against ex-husband of U.S. woman found chained in Maharashtra forest

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the former husband of the 50-year-old American woman after she was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a forest in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, a senior police official said on July 30. The case was registered based on the note written by the woman at a hospital, he said. According to the note, the woman has claimed that her former husband tied her with an iron chain in the forest at Sonurli village in the coastal Sindhudurg district, around 450 km from in Mumbai, and left the place, he said.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi named suspect in 11 cases, including attack on army headquarters

Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been named as a suspect in 11 cases, including the attack on the army headquarters on May 9 last year, the Rawalpindi district police informed the Islamabad High Court on July 30. The Rawalpindi police presented a report in the IHC, providing details of the cases filed against 49-year-old Ms. Bibi, who has been incarcerated in the Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi along with her husband. The court had ordered authorities to provide details of the cases registered against her.

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, U.S. officials say

The Kremlin is turning to unwitting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation about the U.S. presidential race, top intelligence officials said on July 29, detailing the latest efforts by America’s adversaries to shape public opinion ahead of the 2024 election. The warning comes after a tumultuous few weeks in U.S. politics that have forced Russia, Iran and China to revise some of the details of their propaganda playbook. What hasn’t changed, intelligence officials said, is the determination of these nations to seed the internet with false and incendiary claims about American democracy to undermine faith in the election.

UAE blocks meetings between AI firm G42 and U.S. congressional staffers, spokesperson says

The United Arab Emirates scuttled meetings this month between U.S. Congressional staffers and G42 after U.S. lawmakers raised concerns the Emirati AI firm could transfer powerful U.S. AI technology to China, according to a congressional spokesperson. The UAE Ambassador to the U.S. “personally intervened” to stop staffers from the House Select Committee on China from meeting G42 and Emirati government officials, said the person, who was briefed on the cancellations and declined to be named because of internal committee policies.

Six U.K. lawmakers running to lead the Conservative Party after crushing election loss

Six British lawmakers have announced that they are running to lead the Conservative Party in a contest that will decide whether the Opposition party tacks to the right or steers toward the political centre ground. Contenders include former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and lawmaker Tom Tugendhat from the party’s centrist grouping. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel and ex-Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch have support from the right of the party.