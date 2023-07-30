July 30, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Opposition delegation castigates Centre and State for breakdown of law and order in Manipur

It is established beyond doubt that the State machinery has wholly failed to control the situation for almost three months since the armed conflict started on May 3 in Manipur, a joint letter penned by 21 Parliamentarians from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties to Governor Anusuiya Uikey said. The members are in Manipur for a two-day tour and have visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country. The INDIA delegation met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and submitted a memorandum on their observations. He said that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

At least 35 killed in blast at rally of pro-Taliban cleric’s party in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on July 30, killing at least 35 people, officials said. Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place. He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C56, places Singapore’s DS-SAR and six other satellites into intended orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation on July 30 successfully launched the PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites, and placed them into intended orbits. The PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passengers lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:31 a.m. The PSLV-C56 mission is ISRO’s first launch after the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said that another PSLV mission would be launched by the end of August or early September.

Social Justice Ministry’s app identifies 6,253 manual scavenging cases, but Ministry unsure if numbers are correct

A note prepared for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Supreme Court said the Swachhata Abhiyaan mobile app was launched on December 24, 2020 to capture the data of insanitary latrines existing and manual scavengers associated with them. The technology was meant to provide precise data in a cost-effective manner. Physical survey would have been expensive and time-consuming, the Ministry told the court. Anyone could upload data of insanitary latrines and manual scavengers on the mobile app. Thereafter, the data would be verified by the district administration concerned.

13.13 lakh girls, women went missing between 2019 and 2021: Govt data

More than 13.13 lakh girls and women went missing in the country in the three years between 2019 and 2021, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the highest at nearly two lakhs, closely followed by West Bengal. According to the Union Home Ministry data, tabled in Parliament last week, 10,61,648 women above 18 years and 2,51,430 girls below that age went missing between 2019 and 2021 across the country. The data was compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau.

Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi speaks about water conservation during Monsoon, Independence day celebrations and changes in Haj policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 announced that a ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign will be launched in the run up to Independence Day to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Mr. Modi said that with ‘Amrit Mohatsav’ resonating everywhere and August 15 near, a big campaign is being launched in the country -- ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. He said the campaign will be launched to honour the martyred bravehearts and programmes will be organised across India in memory of those who laid down their lives for the country.

Congress government didn’t do anything for the poor for 70 years: Amit Shah in Indore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 30 said the Congress-led dispensation which was in power for 70 years did not do anything for the poor people in the country. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known as the “messiah of the poor” across the country due to the welfare works done for the poor people, Mr. Shah said addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelan’ of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city while launching the campaign for the State Assembly polls due later this year.

All Bills passed after admission of no-trust motion are constitutionally suspect, says Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on July 30 claimed that all Bills passed after the no-confidence motion was admitted in the Lok Sabha are “constitutionally suspect” and asserted that any substantive legislative business must succeed the outcome of the motion, not precede it. The former Union Minister also said the 10-day period for scheduling a discussion on the no-confidence motion tabled in the Lok Sabha cannot be used to “steamroll” Bills.

NLC land acquisition issue | Case booked against Anbumani Ramadoss, 197 others for picketing at Neyveli

The Neyveli Township police have booked a case against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss and 197 PMK cadres in connection with the picketing of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) arch gate in Neyveli on Friday, July 28. The police said permission was not granted for the protest. The Neyveli Township police have also registered case against 28 PMK cadres including two juveniles for resorting to violence and stoning police personnel and damaging police vehicles during the protest.

Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, temporarily closes airport for traffic

Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on July 30, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure for traffic of one of four airports around the Russian capital. It was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fueling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

Niger putschists say threat of ‘imminent military intervention’ by ECOWAS

Niger’s junta said ECOWAS could stage an imminent military intervention in the capital Niamey as the regional bloc was due to hold an “extraordinary summit” on July 29 over the coup in the Sahel state. Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military for four days, and General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was scheduled to meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja for the summit on Niger, with sanctions a possibility.

Stuart Broad: England’s master match-winner

Self-proclaimed Test “addict” Stuart Broad was able to quit on his own terms, announcing on July 29 he would retire following the Ashes finale at The Oval. After stumps on the third day of a Test in which England are pressing for a series-levelling win against their arch-rivals might seem an odd time to make such a statement. But Broad, 37, has never been shy of going his own way in a 167-match career that has yielded 602 Test wickets so far — the fifth-highest tally by any bowler.

