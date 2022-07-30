Social activist Teesta Setalvad at Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

July 30, 2022 19:26 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Gujarat riots forgery case: Bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad and Sreekumar rejected

Ahmedabad Sessions Court on July 30 denied bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS RB Sreekumar in a case related to alleged forgery and fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in the cases related to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Additional Principal Judge D.D. Thakkar, in his order, noted that the they had defamed the then CM of Gujarat and also gained monetary benefits from a political party and from abroad. The court also held that the original complainant Zakia Jafri, who had named the then CM and others for a conspiracy of the 2002 riots, was “inspired and instigated” by the applicants accused of the present case.

Governor Koshyari clarifies statement, says Marathis built Maharashtra by working hard

After receiving flak for his comments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday clarified his remarks and said, “I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard.” Mr. Koshyari had courted fresh controversy by stating that if people belonging to Rajasthani and Gujarati communities decide to leave Mumbai, it will not remain the financial capital of the country.

Controversial restaurant case | Portuguese Civil code cited in defence by owners

During the first hearing in the case conducted by State Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad on July 29, the family members of Anthony DGama, in whose name the licence for the restaurant was issued, told the authorities that it is entirely their business and no other person is involved in it.

PM Modi urges States to clear dues of power sector companies; launches 2 green hydrogen plants

The Prime Minister regretted that the State governments are yet to clear subsidy commitments amounting to ₹75,000 crore to power companies. About ₹2.5 lakh crore of companies engaged in electricity generation and distribution are stuck, he said while speaking at the closing function of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ event. Recalling the days of power shortages, the Prime Minister said that during the last eight years, about 1,70,000 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added. Power is necessary for the development of the nation, he said, adding the country needs ‘Rashtraneeti’ and not ‘Rajneeti’.

Kerala: First monkeypox case detected in India to be discharged

As this is the first case to be reported and treated in the country, according to the directives from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, his clinical samples had been tested for the monkeypox virus twice, in a space of 72 hours . All his samples tested negative for the virus. The patient is healthy, both physically and mentally and the lesions on his skin have also healed completely, deeming him fit for discharge, the official statement said.

Only Delhi government liquor venders to sell alcohol from August: Sisodia

“We have decided to end new excise policy (Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22) and open government liquor vends to sell liquor, so that no one will be selling illegal liquor in Delhi,” Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 will come to an end on July 31 and the excise department is still working on the Excise Policy 2022-23.

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Pawar

Addressing party workers in Dhule, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there was a legend about the sun never setting on the British Empire, but it collapsed when the common man united. “Similarly, the common man has the capacity to teach the BJP a lesson for displaying arrogance of power,” he said.

Only a few can afford courts, majority suffer in silence: CJI Ramana

The Chief Justice highlighted India’s hard reality of social and economic disparities affecting the democratic objective of justice for all. The majority of the population lack legal awareness and necessary means to approach the courts, the top judge said.

NALSA to have ‘legal aid’ defence counsel system in every district: Justice U. U. Lalit

Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), was addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana also addressed the meet and dealt with various issues, including the release of undertrials languishing in jails awaiting legal aid.

Sri Lanka confirms arrival of Chinese vessel

Reports of the vessel, involved in space and satellite tracking, drew notice in New Delhi earlier this week, when External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told the weekly media briefing that India “carefully monitors any development having a bearing its security and economic interests.”

China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Russian strikes pummel Ukrainian cities

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolaiv — close to where Ukrainian troops are seeking to stage a counter-offensive — said one person was killed when rockets pounded two residential districts overnight. Six others were wounded in the strikes, which left “windows and doors broken, and balconies destroyed”, mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.

Constructive dialogue with India has become difficult after 2019: Pakistan FM Bilawal

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who attended the SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tashkent, said India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are currently engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 6.16% in June

“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16% compared to 6.97% for the previous month [May 2022] and 5.57% during the corresponding month [June 2021] a year before,” a Labour Ministry statement said. It said the food inflation stood at 6.73% in June against 7.92% in the previous month and 5.61% in June 2021.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Saket Sargar gets silver; Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze

After the silver of Saket Sargar in the 55kg weightlifting event, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze in the 61kg event, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on July 30, 2022. Gururaja Poojary was leading the table after the lift of 148 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt. In the third attempt, Gururaja Poojary confirmed India a medal. At the end, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze with a total 269kg. With this India’s medal tally went to two (one silver and one bronze).

Commonwealth Games 2022 | India steamroll Sri Lanka to qualify for knockout stage in mixed team badminton

A day after blanking Pakistan 5-0, India notched up another convincing win to go to the top of group A and qualify for the quarterfinals with still one match to go in the league stage. Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the mixed doubles match and the duo looked a little rusty initially before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14 21-9 to put India 1-0 ahead.