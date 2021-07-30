Top news of the day: Sindhu storms into badminton semifinals at Tokyo; Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of dangers faced by lower court judges, and more

Tokyo Olympics | P.V. Sindhu storms into badminton semifinals
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinals clash.
Tokyo Olympics | Lovlina Borgohain assures India of first boxing medal
The two-time World championships bronze medallist gave a fine performance against an experienced opponent to record a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals. Lovlina will be the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom, and the third overall, to clinch an Olympic medal. She has pulled herself up after the disappointing show in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Supreme Court says Dhanbad judge death case has wider ramifications
Spurred by the murder of a judge in Jharkhand, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the mounting concerns about the dangers faced by the subordinate judiciary, especially trial judges, in the line of duty. “The Dhanbad case has wider ramifications. We are getting reports that judicial officers are under attack across the country. We want to examine this issue and may seek reports from the States,” the CJI observed. The court, to start with, asked the Jharkhand government and the Director General of Police to file their affidavits in a week.
Pegasus | Supreme Court to hear N. Ram, Sashi Kumar’s plea
Petition has sought independent probe into mass surveillance.
Activist Bezwada Wilson slams government’s denial of manual scavenging deaths
Mr. Wilson was responding to Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale’s written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and L. Hanumanthaiah had asked for the number of people engaged in manual scavenging who had died in the last five years. “No such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging,” said the Minister’s response.
Over 3.8 lakh people without photo ID documents vaccinated through Co-WIN: Government
The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents.
College cut-offs to soar as 70,004 CBSE Class 12 students cross 95%
Almost universal pass percentage of 99.37% after cancellation of exams.
Study on media reporting of sexual violence recommends national guidelines, support networks
UNESCO study finds a conspicuous lack of formal editorial guidelines in use across newsrooms in the country.
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
International flights are operating only to and from 28 countries with which India has entered into an “air bubble” agreement.
Hong Kong protester given 9-year jail term in first security case
Tong Ying-kit was convicted on July 27 of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, rally.
Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi's shadow
For many, the revolution must go further than the movement the Nobel laureate led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country’s politics and economy.
CII, Serum Institute of India join hands for vaccination drive in smaller towns, rural areas
In a release, CII said that the vaccination drive will target communities in India’s small towns and rural areas to ensure wide coverage.
Chahal, Gowtham test positive; to stay back in Sri Lanka: BCCI official
Six others — Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar — are free to depart the country.
Tokyo Olympics | India beats Japan 5-3 to end pool engagements on a high in men's hockey
India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals.