Top news of the day: Sindhu storms into badminton semifinals at Tokyo; Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of dangers faced by lower court judges, and more

Tokyo Olympics | P.V. Sindhu storms into badminton semifinals

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinals clash.

Tokyo Olympics | Lovlina Borgohain assures India of first boxing medal

The two-time World championships bronze medallist gave a fine performance against an experienced opponent to record a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals. Lovlina will be the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom, and the third overall, to clinch an Olympic medal. She has pulled herself up after the disappointing show in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Spurred by the murder of a judge in Jharkhand, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the mounting concerns about the dangers faced by the subordinate judiciary, especially trial judges, in the line of duty. “The Dhanbad case has wider ramifications. We are getting reports that judicial officers are under attack across the country. We want to examine this issue and may seek reports from the States,” the CJI observed. The court, to start with, asked the Jharkhand government and the Director General of Police to file their affidavits in a week.

Petition has sought independent probe into mass surveillance.

Mr. Wilson was responding to Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale’s written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and L. Hanumanthaiah had asked for the number of people engaged in manual scavenging who had died in the last five years. “No such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging,” said the Minister’s response.

The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents.

Almost universal pass percentage of 99.37% after cancellation of exams.

UNESCO study finds a conspicuous lack of formal editorial guidelines in use across newsrooms in the country.

International flights are operating only to and from 28 countries with which India has entered into an “air bubble” agreement.

Tong Ying-kit was convicted on July 27 of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, rally.

For many, the revolution must go further than the movement the Nobel laureate led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country’s politics and economy.

In a release, CII said that the vaccination drive will target communities in India’s small towns and rural areas to ensure wide coverage.

Six others — Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar — are free to depart the country.

India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals.