Top news of the day: Pushkar Singh Dhami to be the new Uttarakhand CM; Bharat Biotech releases Covaxin Phase-3 trial data, claims 77.8% efficacy, and more

Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two term MLA from Khatima is the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the State legislature party elected him as its leader on Saturday, following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat the previous evening.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) on July 3 publicised the long-awaited results of the Phase-3 trial of Covaxin that involved nearly 25,800 volunteers spanning 25 hospitals across the country.

The world is in a very “dangerous period” of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged mass conversion case against Mohammad Umar Gautam and others.

The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the Rafale deal, soon after reports of an investigation into the deal being launched in France broke.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on July 3 lauded major social media platforms such as Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing their first compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts as per new IT rules, terming it a big step towards transparency.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday described the coronavirus pandemic as the most serious challenge that has faced humanity in living memory as he asked the Indian strategic community to focus on the world after Covid and its implications for the country.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued third summons to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for recording his statement in connection with a money laundering case, as he did not turn up in person earlier.

This could be it for Caster Semenya and the Olympics. Forced out of her favorite race by World Athletics’ testosterone rules, two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters, Semenya took a late shot at qualifying for Tokyo in the 5,000 meters, an event not affected by the hormone regulations. She came up short.

Worldwide consumer spending on mobile apps surged in the first half of 2021 amid continuing business closures, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. People spent $65 billion on App Store and Google Play Store, a 25% jump from $52 billion spent during the same period last year. iOS users spent nearly twice as much as Android users.

Nearly 20 years after invading Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and al-Qaeda, the U.S. military has vacated its biggest airfield in the country, advancing a final withdrawal that the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.

Despite the fact that they occupy similar ecological niches, the social structure of Asian elephants differs from that of their African savannah counterparts. This is perhaps due to their differing habitats. It is important to understand this and grasp the diversity of strategies that these endangered species might be adopting to survive.