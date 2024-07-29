Heartbreak for India as Arjun Babuta finished fourth in the 10m air rifle event at Paris Olympics

It was another heartbreak for India in the shooting event as Arjun Babuta finished fourth in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris on July 29. World record holder China’s Lihao Sheng won the gold while world champion Sweden’s Victor Lindgren settled for silver. Croatia’s Miran Maricic won the bronze.

Paris Olympics: Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality

Paris Olympics organisers cancelled the triathlon swimming training session for the second day in a row on Monday, with 24 hours to go until the men’s race, after heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine. Fifty-five triathletes are scheduled to line up at 8 a.m. (11.30 am IST) on Tuesday on a floating pontoon next to the Pont Alexandre III and dive into the Seine, marking the first time athletes have competed in the river at an Olympics since 1900.

Lakshya Sen wins ‘first match’ of his Olympic debut, beats Belgian opponent Carraggi in straight games

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shrugged off the cancellation of his opening match win and defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men’s singles badminton competition of the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 29. The 22-year-old Sen, who is making his Olympic debut, beat Carraggi 21-19 21-14 in the Group L match.

Atmosphere of fear prevails in country, Opposition will break BJP’s ‘chakravyuh’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 29 used the ‘chakravyuh’ metaphor as a leit motif to say that an atmosphere of fear pervades the country and allege that the Budget’s sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state. Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget of 2024-25, Mr. Gandhi claimed the fear is spreading through a ‘chakravyuh’ with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers.

Delhi coaching centre flooding: Five more arrested, including basement owner

Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement. The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in CBI case

The Delhi High Court on July 29 reserved its order on the bail plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. The verdict was reserved by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the CBI. The CBI opposed Kejriwal’s bail plea in the case, saying he was the “sutradhaar” of the excise scam and if released, he could influence the witnesses.

Supreme Court refuses to intervene against bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on July 28 declined an appeal filed by the ED against bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in money laundering charges linked to a land ‘scam’. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said the High Court judgment was “well-reasoned”. However, the Bench said the observations in the High Court judgment would not influence the trial judge during proceedings.

Delhi excise policy: Supreme Court posts Manish Sisodia bail plea on August 5

The Supreme Court on July 29 agreed to have a detailed hearing on petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for bail in the excise policy case on August 5. A Bench headed by Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan acquiesced to a request made by the ED for more time to file a counter affidavit. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said the CBI has already filed its counter affidavit.

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Gujarat High Court summons Surat MP over pleas challenging his ‘unopposed win’

The Gujarat High Court has issued summons to the BJP MP from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Mukesh Dalal, over two petitions challenging his uncontested victory. The court of Justice J. C. Doshi issued summons to Mr. Dalal, directing him to respond by August 9, after the matter came up for hearing on July 25, the lawyer for petitioners P.S. Champaneri said on July 28. Mr. Dalal was declared the winner on April 22, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, after Congress pick Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.

Supreme Court declines to grant interim stay of Patna HC decision quashing 65% quota in Bihar

The Supreme Court on July 29 refused to order interim stay of a Patna High Court decision quashing reservation up to 65% for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in public employment and institutions. However, while refusing the interim relief, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to hear the appeal filed by the State of Bihar against the High Court judgment in September.

Supreme Court notice to Bihar government on a plea to probe collapsing bridges

The Supreme Court on July 29 sought a response from the Bihar government on a writ petition highlighting the frequent incidents of bridge collapses in the State. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the petition filed by advocate-petitioner Brajesh Singh for a high-level structural audit of bridges in Bihar along with demolition or retrofitting of weak constructions, if feasible, to save lives.

Quad countries call for end in violence in Ukraine, Gaza, and Myanmar, seek expansion of maritime operation in the Indian Ocean

The Quadrilateral partnership consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States intends to expand the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness into the Indian Ocean Region, the foreign ministers of the four member countries announced on July 29 in Tokyo. Addressing the meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said the four members of the Quad grouping are democracies that are working as a “powerful stabilizing factor.” The ministers also called for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine, Gaza and Myanmar.

Woman found chained to tree in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg; cops recover U.S. passport photocopy

A 50-year-old woman was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a forest in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, and a photocopy of her U.S. passport as well as other documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, were recovered from her, a police official said on July 29. A shepherd heard her cries on July 28 evening in Sonurli village, some 450km from Mumbai, and alerted police after finding her chained and in distress, the official said.

New U.K. Government to restart trade talks with India, others

The U.K.’s new Labour government announced that it would begin trade talks with India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Israel, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkiye. The U.K. and India have had 14 rounds of negotiations since the Boris Johnson-led Conservative government launched trade talks with New Delhi in 2022. The total value of trade in goods and services was £39 billion ($50 billion) in the four quarters ending Q4 2023 as per U.K. government data.

China accuses Quad of stirring up conflicts, ‘inciting’ confrontation

China on July 29 accused the Quad nations of “artificially creating tension”, “inciting confrontation” and “contain” the development of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing’s statement came hours after the foreign ministers of the Quad countries, comprising the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, in a meeting in Tokyo, reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, vowing to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from coercion in all its forms.

TikTok collected user views on abortion and gun control, U.S. Justice Department says

In a fresh broadside against one of the world’s most popular technology companies, the Justice Department is accusing TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion. Government lawyers wrote in documents filed late Friday to the federal appeals court in Washington that TikTok and its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance used an internal web-suite system called Lark to enable TikTok employees to speak directly with ByteDance engineers in China.

New push for mRNA bird flu vaccine development: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on July 29 a new project to accelerate the development in poorer countries, of vaccines for human bird flu infections, using cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. The WHO said Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech would lead the effort and had already begun developing candidate H5N1 vaccines. The bird flu H5N1 first emerged in 1996, but since 2020 an exponential growth in outbreaks in birds has occurred in parallel with the virus increasingly jumping to mammals, including cattle in US farms and a few humans. This has prompted fears the virus could spark a future pandemic.