CBI takes over Manipur sexual assault case investigation

The CBI on July 29 took over the Manipur sexual assault case for further investigation, an agency official said. A video clip of women being stripped and paraded by a mob in violence hit Manipur had surfaced on social media on July 19. More than two months after the incident, police said they had registered a case of gang-rape and abduction. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection to the violence case.

Delegation of INDIA MPs visits Manipur

A team of the opposition bloc INDIA on July 29 visited the riot-hit town of Churachandpur in Manipur where they met Kuki leaders and members of the civil society besides ethnic strife victims in the relief camps where they were lodged. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after visiting a relief camp, “They are talking of investigation by CBI (into the crimes committed)... I would like to ask were they (central government) sleeping till now?” TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the team will speak with representatives of both the communities. “Everyone’s voice must be heard. We will be talking to both Kukis and Meiteis,” she said. A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached Imphal earlier in the day and then teams from the delegation flew to Churachandpur in two helicopter flights.

Fierce encounter takes place between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma; 4-6 ultras killed or injured, say officials

A fierce gunbattle took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on July 28, with officials saying at least four to six ultras were either killed or injured though no bodies have been found at the site. Naxalites managed to drag those injured or killed into the forests, these officials said.

Failure of companies to give data will impact planning of India’s economic policies: Karnataka High Court

Not furnishing data by a company under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, may seem to be a trivial offence, but, in effect, has a major impact on the process of planning of economic policies of a nation, the High Court of Karnataka has said. As India is associated with the IMF and its Special Data Dissemination Standards, and SAARC Social Charter, the gap in data collection would also impact various international commitments and implementation of national programmes, the court said.

Newly elected TMC panchayat member shot dead in Bengal

A newly elected TMC panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on July 29. Another person accompanying him was critically injured after being shot at and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police, however, are investigating whether the murder was fallout of political rivalry or personal enmity.

Nine killed in explosion at fireworks godown in Krishnagiri district

Nine persons were killed and 11 injured, following a blast at a firecracker godown in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district on July 29 morning. The owner of the godown, along with his wife and two adult children were among those killed in the accident. The blast was reportedly caused by the explosion of a cylinder at a neighbouring eatery, housed in the same building as the godown. The blast occurred when the godown was being opened for sales, killing the entire family of the owner. The toll of seven at the time of the incident, rose nine later in the day, as two more victims succumbed at the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri arrested for criticising CJI, Supreme Court over Manipur violence

Noted political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was arrested early on July 29, at his residence in Chennai, by the Perambalur district police, for comments made on a YouTube video that were critical of the Chief Justice of India, and the Supreme Court, over its hearing of a case on the Manipur violence. The arrest was made based on a complaint from a lawyer, Kaviyarasu of Kadur village, who had lodged a complaint at the Kunnam police station in Perambalur district against Mr. Seshadri.

BJP chief Nadda reshuffles organisational pack, former AMU VC Tariq Manoor, Anil Antony make the cut

BJP president J.P. Nadda on July 29 effected a reshuffle of the national team of office bearers of the party, dropping two general secretaries while adding former Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor as vice president and new recruit Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony as national secretary. The rejig, while having the meta narrative of a team being set up to face the upcoming Assembly polls in five States and the General Elections of 2024, is notable more for the smaller messages it contains.

Four air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast

Four air crew members were missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States, officials said July 29. The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter went down near Hamilton Island, a Great Barrier Reef tourist resort, at about 10.30 p.m. Friday, Defense Minister Richard Marles said. A search was underway to find the crew, and their families had been notified, officials said. A rescue helicopter reported spotting debris on July 29 morning near Dent Island in the Whitsunday Islands group.

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits positions near Bakhmut

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops near the eastern Bakhmut front line on July 29. Photos published by Mr. Zelensky on Twitter showed him meeting troops and looking at maps in a dimly lit, windowless concrete-walled room. He praised Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

U.S. announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. on July 28 announced $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, in what is the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China. The White House’s announcement said the package would include defence, education and training for the Taiwanese. Washington will send man-portable air defence systems, or MANPADS, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles, according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters ahead of the announcement.

“Umpiring issue was raised because India did not win”: Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana

Much has already been talked and written about the India versus Bangladesh women’s series, with Harmanpreet Kaur handed a two-match ban for her on and off-field conduct. Opening up on the bitterly contested series, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said the umpiring issue was raised because India did not win. “Let me tell you something. For my players too Harmanpreet is a legend of the game. They too look up to her. And when they came and said to me how can a legend of her stature do this to us, I felt sad and disappointed. That’s what has pained me the most,” Joty added.

