Union Minister Smriti Irani had cautioned that if the Congress leaders do not tender an unconditional and unequivocal apology and withdraw their allegations, she will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against them. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 19:16 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Delhi High Court tells Congress leaders to remove defamatory tweets on Smriti Irani, daughter

Justice Mini Pushkarna also issued summons to Congress leaders on a civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani seeking damages of over ₹2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter. The Delhi High Court said in case the Congress leaders do not comply with the directions to remove the allegedly defamatory materials within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube will take down the material.

Will present facts: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on High Court summons on Smriti Irani defamation suit

In a tweet, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani”.

West Bengal school jobs scam | I am a victim of conspiracy, says former Minister Partha Chatterjee

The 69-year-old leader, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was taken to ESI hospital at Joka on the southern outskirts of the city for a medical check up during the day. As he deboarded a vehicle and was approached by reporters, Mr. Chatterjee said he was just a “victim of a conspiracy”.

National Education Policy rooted in ‘Bharatiyata’ while assimilating global perspective, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the NEP is rooted in “Bharatiyata” while assimilating global perspective and the policy enriches knowledge and culture and is aligned with aspirations of society. He also noted that NEP is an antidote to Macaulay’s system of education designed to colonise our minds.

A strong government does not control everything, everyone, says PM Modi

Speaking at the 42nd convocation of Anna University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier there was a notion that a strong government meant it should control everything and everyone. “It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents. A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything,“ he said.

NMC gives relaxation to foreign medical graduates who had to return from Ukraine, China

The foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI, it said adding the relaxation granted to the foreign medical students is a “one-time measure” and shall not be treated as “precedence in the future”.

Parliament Monsoon Session | No significant transaction in both houses

The tenth day of the Monsoon session was once again washed out without transacting any significant business. Both Houses were adjourned for the day, amid protests by the Opposition and treasury benches. While members of the Opposition pressed for a discussion on price rise, treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his “insult” of the President for referring to her as “Rashtrapatni”. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will now reconvene at 11 a.m, on Monday.

No provision in rules or proposal to include menstrual leave: Smriti Irani

In a written reply to a question from Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar on the provisions for menstrual leave, Union Minister Smriti Irani said various types of leave were available to women government employees under these rules, such as earned leave, half-pay leave, extraordinary leave, child care leave, commuted leave, maternity leave, leave on medical certificate and leave not due.

No new COVID-19 variant detected in country: Centre tells Lok Sabha

No new variant of concern of coronavirus has been detected in India since Omicron in the first week of December 2021 according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, the Lok Sabha was informed. However, various Omicron sub-lineages are circulating across all States with the clinical presentation remaining largely the same, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

AIADMK leadership row: Supreme Court asks Madras High Court to decide OPS faction plea against party meet

The Supreme Court forwarded to the Madras High Court a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against his expulsion from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in a recent general council meeting. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana asked the High Court to examine the issues raised by Mr. Panneerselvam in three weeks. The Bench ordered the parties, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was elected as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK in its general council meeting held on July 11, to maintain status quo for now.

India tops list of nations seeking blocking tweets by journalists, news outlets: Twitter report

Twitter said 349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets located around the world were subject to 326 legal demands to remove content, a 103% increase in the number of accounts since the previous period (January-June 2021). "This spike is largely attributed to legal demands submitted by India (114), Turkey (78), Russia (55), and Pakistan (48)," it added.

Russia’s Sergey Lavrov says he will discuss U. S. prisoner swap offer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he’s open to a call with U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner. Speaking on a visit to Uzbekistan, Mr. Lavrov said his Ministry had received an official U. S. request for a call after Mr. Blinken made the statement. Russia’s top diplomat said he would be ready once he returns to Moscow and that the timing of the call was being worked out.

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high in July

Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated to 8.9% in July from 8.6% a month earlier, far above expectations for 8.6% and well clear of the ECB’s 2% target, data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, showed.

15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows, leaving vehicles in useless piles, crunching runaway equipment and piles of debris against bridges and swamping homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy observes first grain exports leaving

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war, work that was inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide. Ukraine’s military is committed to the safety of ships, Zelenskyy said, adding that “it is important for us that Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security.”

Core sector output expands by 12.7% in June

Coal, Cement, Electricity and refinery products rose 15% or more, compared to June 2021 output levels, while natural gas (1.2%), steel (3.3%) and fertilisers (8.2%) grew at a milder pace. Crude oil output dropped 1.7% from a year ago, returning to contractionary territory after recording the first uptick in several months this May.

India needs to set up 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to match global benchmark

EV charger ratio is 6 both for China and the Netherlands, 19 for the U.S. while it stands 135 for India. That means there is one charger per 135 EVs in India compared to 6 in China, the white paper by Alvarez and Marsal, a global professional services firm, stated.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Mirabai Chanu leads Indian challenge in weightlifting

Along with Mirabai, who has an individual tally of one gold and one silver and is the runaway favourite for the women’s 49kg crown, Commonwealth record holder Sanket Sargar (men’s 55kg) and Gururaja (61kg) will be keen to contribute to the country’s medals tally on the opening day on Saturday.

West Indies vs India, 1st T20 | We’re never conservative, new approach in T20s will witness occasional failures: Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the first T20 against the West Indies, Rohit said the new approach provides more freedom to players, which has yielded success after the disappointing World Cup campaign, where India were eliminated in the league stage.