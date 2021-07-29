Top news of the day: Centre announces reservation for OBCs, EWS in medical and dental courses; Mary Kom bows out of Olympics after a fiercely-fought showdown, and more

Health Ministry announces 27% for OBCs, 10% for EWS in All India Quota for UG, PG medical, dental courses
All India Quota was introduced in 1986 under Supreme Court directions.
Tokyo Olympics | Mary Kom bows out; wins 2 out of 3 rounds but still loses bout
Six-time world champion M.C. Mary Kom's (51kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games as she went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown.
Coronavirus | Centre rushes high-level team to Kerala after sharp spike in cases
The Health Ministry said in a release that a six-member Central team to Kerala would be headed by Dr. S.K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team would reach Kerala on July 30 and visit a few districts.
Goa CM’s remark on gang rape: ‘Why send 14-year-olds outside at night?’
“When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,” Mr. Sawant said on July 28, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.
Supreme Court urged to take cognisance of alleged murder of Additional District Judge in Jharkhand
Uttam Anand was hit by a vehicle from behind while he was out for his morning jog at Dhanbad.
Parliament passes Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill amid protests
The Bill, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said would benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was passed just around 15 minutes after it was introduced, with a brief discussion and members opting to table their views instead of speaking amid the din.
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner
His appointment came just days before his superannuation on July 31. He will have a tenure of one year. This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief.
Amshipura fake encounter | Father waits for justice, Army says proceedings soon
And the wait gets longer as the Army is still finishing legal work six months after completion of its internal inquiry.
Mexico says officials spent $61 million on Pegasus spyware
Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said records found revealed 31 contracts signed during the administrations of President Felipe Calderón in 2006-2012 and President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012-18.
Officials in Tokyo alarmed as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 in Tokyo, according to the Health Ministry.
After suspending EUA request, Brazil now shelves import authorisation of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market.
Significant data on nasal vaccine likely in two and half months: Bharat Biotech founder
Clinical trial to pair Covaxin, nasal vaccine doses on cards, says Krishna Ella.
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Amazon’s plea against Future-Reliance deal
One of the questions highlighted in the case is regarding the validity and enforceability of a Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, which restrained Future Retail Limited from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail, under the Indian laws.
Tokyo Olympics | India beats Argentina 3-1 to seal quarterfinal berth in men's hockey
India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on July 30.
Tokyo Olympics | P.V. Sindhu enters quarterfinals
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.
Tokyo Olympics | These rare and new stamps celebrate the greatest sports show on Earth
An ongoing virtual philately exhibition, Olymphila India 2021, celebrates the Tokyo Olympics through various treasured postage stamps of history.