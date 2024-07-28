Manu Bhaker — first Indian woman to win shooting medal at Olympics

Manu Bhaker, aged 22, won a historic bronze for India in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024. It is the first time that an Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. Manu Bhaker became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup. At the age of 16, Manu Bhaker won a gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. It was indeed her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance. Bhaker, along with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan, won the gold at the Asian Games 2022. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders praised Manu Bhaker for her win.

Paris Olympics: Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding win in straight games over Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women’s singles group stage match, in Paris on July 28. The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, who is vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika and Sreeja enter round of 32 in table tennis

Indian table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal made a shock exit from the Paris Olympics men’s singles competition but star woman player Manika Batra started her campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of her opponent in a round of 64 match in Paris on July 28. The 42-year-old Kamal, who was making his fifth Olympics appearance, lost 2-4 (12-10 9-11 6-11 7-11 11-8 10-12) to Deni Kozul of Slovenia ranked 86 places below him in a round of 64 match that lasted 53 minutes.

Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

India’s Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28. Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00. The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals.

Paris Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final

India’s Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women’s 10m air rifle final in fifth place even as Elavenil Valarivan succumbed to pressure to miss out despite being among the contenders, finishing 10th at the Olympic Games in Chateauroux on July 28. Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist in the event, aggregated 631.5 to become the second shooter from the country after pistol exponent Manu Bhaker to secure a berth in the final, while Elavenil scored 630.7.

Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to win Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) shone brightly as Sri Lanka thrashed India by eight wickets to win their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title here on July 28. Chasing 166, Sri Lanka showed no qualms in knocking off the target in 18.4 overs to score 167/2 and win with eight balls to spare. Skipper Athapaththu led from the front with a 43-ball 61 with nine fours and two sixes and Harshitha made 69 not out from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: Police files FIR, forms teams to probe incident; students detained during protest

The deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching institute in New Delhi have sparked outrage among students and demand for accountability from the Delhi government. Students on July 28 held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library. Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Delhi coaching centre incident: People paying price for unsafe construction, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 28 condoled the death of three IAS aspirants owing to waterlogging in the basement of a building in New Delhi and said common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level. “The three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain,” officials said.

Tax clearance certificate only for people with tax dues, high-value defaulters: Government clarifies after outrage

After social media outrage over a Budget proposal making it mandatory to get tax clearance certificates for going abroad, the government on July 28 clarified that the proposed amendment is not for all, and only those accused of financial irregularities or having substantial tax arrears need such clearance. The Finance Ministry, in the Finance Bill, 2024, has proposed to add the reference of the Black Money Act, 2015, to the list of Acts, under which any person should clear his liabilities to obtain the tax clearance certificate.

Nitish Kumar skipped NITI Aayog meet over refusal of special category status to Bihar: CPI(ML) Liberation leader

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting out of embarrassment over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to the State. The party also slammed the National Democratic Alliance-led (NDA) Central government for “misleading” people over the special package and announced protest marches next month.

Delhi Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 29

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam on July 29. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him has not made any progress since October, 2023.

Government scraps auction of 3 critical mineral blocks

The government has scrapped the auction of three critical mineral blocks, including a lithium mine in Jammu and Kashmir, under the third tranche of sale of mines due to a lower-than-required number of bidders. The auction is a part of the Centre’s push towards cleaner alternatives and self-reliance in critical mineral supplies. The three blocks are Salal-Haimna Lithium, Titanium and Bauxite (Aluminous Laterite) Block in Jammu and Kashmir, Muskaniya-Gareriatola-Barwari Potash block in Jharkhand and Kurunjakulam Graphite block in Tamil Nadu. The auction was annulled as the “required number of bids as per the mineral auction rules have not been received”, according to a notice by the Mines Ministry.

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss regional, global issues during meeting in Tokyo

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 28 met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and held a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral ties and regional and global issues. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tokyo. “Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow,” Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

Israel pledges to hit Hezbollah hard after rocket kills 12 on football field

Thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies on July 28 for the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts and now risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.

Donald Trump says ‘Ultra-liberal Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, mayhem and death to U.S.’

“Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, mayhem, and death to the U.S.,” presidential candidate Donald Trump has said, intensifying his attacks on his Democratic rival as the 2024 presidential election campaign entered a critical final 100-day stretch. Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, is the new presidential candidate of the Democratic party after incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race.

California wildfire explodes; becomes largest in U.S.

Thousands of firefighters were battling with a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on July 27 after the blaze doubled in size in a 24-hour span. “The Park Fire had burnt more than 3,50,000 acres (1,41,640 hectares) about 144 km (90 miles) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of July 27 evening,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or Cal Fire.

U.S.-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation amid rising China threat

Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs and top diplomats will meet in Tokyo on July 28 for talks aimed at further bolstering their military cooperation, including by upgrading the command and control of U.S. forces and strengthening American-licensed missile production in Japan, amid a rising threat from China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will join their Japanese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Minoru Kihara, at the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee, known as “2+2” security talks, to reaffirm their alliance following President Joe Biden ‘s withdrawal from the November Presidential race.

Bangladesh student group vows to resume protests if demands not met

Bangladeshi student group has vowed on July 28 to resume protests that sparked a lethal police crackdown and nationwide unrest unless several of their leaders are released from custody. “Last week’s violence killed at least 205 people”, according to an AFP count of police and hospital data, in one of the biggest upheavals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.

