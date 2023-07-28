July 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Supreme Court grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court on July 28 granted bail to Bhima Koregaon violence case accused and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in their judgment, said the five-year-long incarceration of the activists make them duly eligible for bail despite the fact that the offences alleged against them were “grave”. The two men have been in jail since August 2018 and are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

No arrest made by CBI in six Manipur violence cases so far, say officials

The CBI, which is probing six cases related to violence in Manipur, has not made any arrest so far, officials said on July 28. In accordance with the procedure, the federal agency took over the FIRs from the state police last month and the investigation is continuing, they said. The CBI has not made the FIRs public even after a month of re-registering those, considering the delicate circumstances in which it is probing these cases.

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government., Parliament: leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

The delegation of INDIA bloc MPs which will visit Manipur over the weekend will assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit State, Opposition leaders said on July 28. Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi called for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur.

Monsoon rains | 8 people swept away in floods in Telangana; heavy rain in Gujarat

Eight people were swept away in flood waters in Mulugu district of Telangana following torrential rains and their bodies have been recovered, the Police said on July 28. Meanwhile, heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on the day caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100mm of rain during this period. Heavy to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers, but the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city.

Parliament Monsoon Session | Three Bills passed in Lok Sabha amid chaos

The Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m. within minutes of the start of proceedings on Day 7 of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, as Opposition seeks debate on no-trust motion. As proceedings reconvened amid loud chants by Opposition members, three key Bills were rushed through the House — the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.

India at forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection: PM Modi at G20 environment meet

Addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting in Chennai via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious “Nationally Determined Contributions.” He said India is a mega-diverse country and the nation has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment. However, Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh, responded over a tweet, saying the government’s proposed amendments to laws governing biodiversity and forest conservation were being done despite “widespread opposition”. “Make no mistake these changes to the laws will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation. Obviously, his governing philosophy is to keep repeating a lie in the hope that it gets to be seen as the ‘truth’ after a while,” Mr. Ramesh said.

India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese Foreign Minister

India is an indispensable partner to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and Tokyo would like to further expand cooperation in the region with New Delhi, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on July 28. In an address at the India-Japan Forum, the visiting Minister also referred to an assertion by the leaders of the G7 countries in the grouping’s Hiroshima summit in May that any attempts to change the status quo by force cannot be tolerated anywhere.

Niger’s putschists name Army general General Abdourahamane Tchiani as new leader

Niger’s putschists named an Army general as the new leader of the unstable jihadist-hit nation on July 28, the third day since elected President Mohamed Bazoum was detained. But General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, read a statement on national TV as the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”. The general presented the coup as a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to jihadist bloodshed.

Countries at loggerheads over the future of deep sea mining

Nations opposed to deep sea mineral mining and those in favour of exploiting the oceans’ depths butted heads in Jamaica on Wednesday, with both sides arguing their position would help protect the planet. Members of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a little-known global body tasked with regulating the vast ocean floor, are locked in a heated debate over the future of deep sea mining at their annual meeting in Kingston.

Direct listing of listed and unlisted firms now allowed on overseas exchanges, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Central government has decided for enablement of direct listing of listed and unlisted companies on the IFSC exchanges. The announcement was made by Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 28 in Mumbai. “I had said in May 2020 that direct listing of securities by Indian public companies would be permissible in foreign jurisdictions,” she said. “Now, I am pleased to announce that government has taken a decision to enable direct listing of listed and unlisted companies on the IFSC exchanges. This will facilitate access to global capital and result in better valuation for Indian companies,” she added.

Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag out

India’s Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run, notching up a straight-game win over local hope Koki Watanabe to progress to the semifinals of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Tokyo. A 2021 world championship bronze medallist, world number 13 Sen registered a 21-15, 21-19 victory over Watanabe, ranked 33rd, to make his third successive semifinals, following his exploits in Canada and the United States.

