Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings in the House amid Opposition protest. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 19:29 IST

Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from Cabinet; suspended from Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress, on Thursday, suspended arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee from the party with immediate effect. Mr. Chatterjee has been removed from all posts of the party including secretary general and national vice president. Earlier, in the day the Bengal government sacked Mr. Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

Parliament Monsoon Session | 3 Rajya Sabha members suspended for unruly behaviour

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh then named the three members, AAP’s Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak and independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, for holding placards and shouting slogans in the well. Soon Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend the three members from the House for the remainder of the week. The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Dramatic exchange in Lok Sabha between Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani

The Parliament on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the alleged remarks against President Droupadi Murmu by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The sharp exchange took place in between the adjournments of the House. As soon as the House had assembled at 11 am, BJP’s Smriti Irani got up and demanded an apology from Mr Chowdhury as well as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for insulting the President, who hails from the tribal community. Ms Irani charged that the Congress chief had directed Mr Chowdhury to refer to the President as “Rashtrapatni” and sought an apology.

Chennai Chess Olympiad | Prime Minister Modi, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin attend inaugural

The world’s biggest team chess championship, featuring players from 187 countries, takes place at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Mamallapuram, from Friday. With Prime Minister Narendra Mod about to inaugurate the Chennai Chess Olympiad in a short wile, the Tamil Nadu Government is fully geared up for the occasion with all protocols firmly in place.

Gujarat hooch tragedy: Two SPs transferred, six police officers suspended

We have transferred Botad SP Karanraj Vaghela and Ahmedabad SP Virendrasingh Yadav. Six police officials, including two Deputy SPs, a Circle Police Inspector, a Police Inspector and two Sub-Inspectors, have been put under suspension,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar said.

‘Yogi Adityanath model’ may also be tried in Karnataka to crush forces disturbing communal harmony: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was replying to a query at a media conference on the demand from the ruling BJP cadre to act sternly against Praveen’s murderers, including replicating measures initiated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Yogi is the right choice to handle the situation in U.P. In Karnataka, we are exercising all the available options to manage the situation. If need be, Yogi model too would be exercised in Karnataka,” he remarked.

India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad

India on July 28 criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is “highly unfortunate” that Islamabad has “politicised” the prestigious international event. Reacting to Pakistan’s decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.

India negotiating social security pacts with U.S., U.K.: Bhupender Yadav

“Negotiations with the US and UK for the signing of social security agreements for Indian workers are ongoing,” Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said addressing a two-day consultation on labour migration organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which began on Thursday. Social security agreements with these countries would ensure that employers are saved from making double social security contributions for the same set of employees (posted in other countries) under social security schemes.

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that a settlement in the Vyshgorod district of the region was targeted early on Thursday morning; an “infrastructure object” was hit. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tension with U.S., South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s speech to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War was apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country amid pandemic-related economic difficulties. While Mr. Kim has increasingly threatened his rivals with nuclear weapons, it’s unlikely that he would use them first against the superior militaries of the U. S. and its allies, observers say.

In rare contact, U.S. offers Russia prisoner swap deal for Griner, Whelan

The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters.

U.S. economy shrinks for 2nd straight quarter, raising fears of a recession

The decline that the Commerce Department reported on Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

Power deficit comes down from 2% in April to 0.6% in June

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Power Minister R.K. Singh said electricity supply grew 12.8% in April 2022, as compared to the year-ago month, across India. Power requirement, on the other hand grew 14.7% in April on all-India basis, resulting in a deficit of 2%.

Markets rally for 2nd day, climb nearly 2%

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,041.47 points or 1.87% to settle at 56,857.79. During the day, it rallied 1,097.9 points or 1.96% to 56,914.22. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 287.80 points or 1.73% to 16,929.60.

Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 79.65 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.80 against the greenback and finally settled at 79.65 (provisional), registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 79.64 and a low of 79.85 against the American currency.

Formula One | Sebastian Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season, saying on July 28, 2022 his goals had changed and he wanted to focus more on family and interests outside the sport. The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari. He made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the season and last race before the August break.

WI vs Ind first T20I: Rohit-led formidable India eyes ODI encore against hapless Windies

With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.