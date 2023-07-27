July 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case, say Officials

The CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur and the government will seek its trial outside the state, officials said on July 27. The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, they said. The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur.

MPs from Opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north-eastern State which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3. A delegation of over 20 Opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said.

Supreme Court allows Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as ED Director till September 15

The Supreme Court on July 27, in a special hearing, extended ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15, 2023 to serve “public and national interest”. The court had declared Mr. Mishra’s continuation as ED Director “invalid and illegal” in a judgment on July 11. It had directed him to quit office by July 31. Stressing that the court would not have entertained the government’s request in “ordinary circumstances”, especially after declaring Mr. Mishra’s continuation as ED Director “illegal”, the Special Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai allowed him to carry on at the ED’s helm till mid-September.

PM Modi tarnishing democracy by not speaking in Parliament, making political speeches outside, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 27 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tarnishing democracy by not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches outside. He said the country has not seen a “darker period than this” in the history of Parliament. Mr. Kharge also dubbed the central government as a “blot on humanity” for its “indifference” towards Manipur, which he said was “burning” since the last 85 days.

Parliament Monsoon Session | Opposition walks out, continues to demands Modi’s statement on Manipur

Opposition members walked out of Rajya Sabha once again on Thursday after adjournment motions to discuss Manipur violence were disallowed. They reiterated their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur. Member of the INDIA bloc also attended the proceedings in black clothes as a mark of protest. In the absence of Opposition members, Rajya Sabha discussed and passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed two Bills: the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, via voice vote and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, without any debate, before adjourning for the day.

Monsoon rains | Waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai after incessant rains, slow road traffic in some areas

Incessant rains in Mumbai on July 27 caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai and road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city. The civic body operated pumps to drain out water at Marine Lines and some other places. Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed. The IMD’s Mumbai centre issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district for the day, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”.

NCW member Khushboo Sundar visits Udupi college to inquire about alleged video recording in washroom

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushboo Sundar visited to Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi on July 27 to inquire about the alleged recording of a video of a student in the washroom. Before visiting the college, she had sought feedback from the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police on July 26 on the alleged voyeurism incident.

ISRO’s Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System aces 2 more hot tests

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out two more hot tests on the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, on July 26. During the tests, the thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile. Three more hot tests are scheduled to demonstrate de-boosting requirements and off-nominal mission scenarios. These tests will further validate and refine the performance of the propulsion system, ensuring its readiness for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Shia community takes out Muharram procession after three decades on Gurubazaar-Dalgate route in Srinagar

Hundreds of Shia mourners participated in the traditional Muharram procession from Gurubazar to Dalgate in Srinagar on July 27, as the authorities lifted the ban after more than three decades. The procession, attended by the young and the old, culminated peacefully around 8 a.m. The Shia mourners praised the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for the decision.

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s LoC remarks

Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, saying the “belligerent rhetoric” is a threat to regional peace and stability. Responding to Mr. Singh’s remarks, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression. “We counsel India to exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability, and contributes to destabilising the strategic environment in South Asia,” it said in a statement on July 26.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Defence Minister on military cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said on July 27 as the country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Mr. Kim and Mr. Shoigu talked on July 26 in the capital, Pyongyang, and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

Coup bid in Niger: What we know

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained by elite troops, who declared they now hold power in the unstable west African nation. Western allies and international organisations have stood by Mr. Bazoum, but the chief of Niger’s army, on July 27, voiced backing for the coup plotters. A group of soldiers, most of them unknown to the public, claimed on national TV to have overthrown Niger’s government following an apparent coup, deposing democratically-elected Mr. Bazoum who came to power in 2021. Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said “all institutions” in the country would be suspended, borders closed and a curfew imposed.

WI vs Ind ODI series | Mohammed Siraj rested as precautionary measure, flies back home

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODIs against the West Indies as a precautionary measure due to a sore ankle, the BCCI said on on July 27. Siraj, who led the pace attack with aplomb in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of seniors such as Mohammed Shami, flew back with the rest of the Test returnees — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini — after India’s 1-0 series win.

Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins historic bout with Russian opponent

Fencer Olha Kharlan became the first athlete representing Ukraine to compete against a Russian or Belarusian since Russia’s invasion last year when she took on Anna Smirnova on July 27 at the world championships. The Ukrainian sports ministry late on July 26 changed its previous policy from barring athletes from facing Russians or Belarusians competing as neutrals. The new policy says Ukrainians are barred from facing those athletes who “represent the Russian Federation and Belarus”. Smirnova was competing as a neutral.

