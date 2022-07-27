Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 27, 2022 19:19 IST

Supreme Court upholds powers of arrest, raids, seizure under PMLA

The apex court called the PMLA a law against the “scourge of money laundering” and not a hatchet wielded against rival politicians and dissenters. The verdict came on an extensive challenge raised against the amendments introduced to the 2002 Act by way of a Finance Act in 2019. The three-judge Bench said the method of introduction of the amendments through a Money Bill would be separately examined by a larger Bench of the apex court.

20 suspended RS MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament complex

The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

India has achieved replacement level fertility: Union Minister

Speaking at the National Family Planning Summit 2022, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said that between 2012 and 2020, India added more than 1.5 crore additional users for modern contraceptives thereby increasing their use substantially. The Minister said that government data shows an overall positive shift towards spacing methods which would be instrumental in impacting positively maternal and infant mortality and morbidity.

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for over three hours on day three

Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached the federal agency’s office in central Delhi at 11 a.m. accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.The session began around 11.15 a.m. The team of investigators included the main probe officer and a person who took down statements dictated by the Congress chief.

Was seeking govt response on Gujarat hooch tragedy but got suspended: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Rajya Sabha on July 27 adopted a motion to suspend the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member for the remaining part of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House. This came a day after he tore some papers and threw them on the Chair during the Opposition’s protest in the Upper House.

Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike at Tihar Jail

The head of banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he can be allowed to physically appear in Jammu court hearing for the abduction case, in which he is an accused.

Parliament Monsoon Session | National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory for consideration and passage. The National Anti-Doping Bill, moved by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, seeks to strengthen measures to check drug abuse by sportspersons. The minister said the bill will give effect to a UN convention on anti-doping.

At least 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty

“At least 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of them, 21 are personally in touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra,” actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty said. The TMC, while reacting to his allegations, said the famed actor is “trying to fool the people by making false claims”.

Kallakurichi school girl death: NCPCR team conducts inquiry

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) observed that there were procedural lapses in the police investigation into the death of a Class XII girl student of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi on July 13. Speaking to reporters after conducting a spot inquiry into the incident, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the Commission had prima facie found evidence of procedural lapses on the part of the police.

ISRO earns $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled as German staff strikes

About 1,34,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. At least 47 connections had already been cancelled on July 26, German news agency dpa reported. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also cancelled in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart and Cologne.

New U.K. parliamentary panel to promote trade, investment ties with India

The India (Trade and Investment) All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) was formally registered last week as part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is made up of 25 members of Parliament and peers of different political affiliations.

Strong earthquake kills two, injures dozens in northern Philippines

The 7-magnitude quake was centred in the hard-hit province of Abra in a mountainous area, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. “The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,” said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicentre.

Twitter sets September 13 as day for shareholder vote on Elon Musk buyout

The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it is recommending shareholders vote for the $44 billion deal to be completed. The date is ahead of the yet-to-be specified start date of the October trial in the dispute between the billionaire, who is seeking to abandon the deal, and the San Francisco company. Twitter has sued Mr. Musk in Delaware after he said wanted to walk away from the deal.

Instagram’s Mosseri says videos will dominate the platform

Many users have complained about Instagram’s algorithmic focus on video clips by creators rather than photos posted by their family and friends. This became a major trend after American TV and fashion celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared a graphic on Monday that declared “Make Instagram Instagram again.”

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman; Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

HCL Technologies’ chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India, with a 54% jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021. Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a networth of Rs 57,520 crore, as per the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list.

Maruti Suzuki reports more than two-fold rise in net profit to ₹1,036 cr. in Q1

The auto major had posted a net profit of ₹475 crore in the COVID-hit April-June quarter of the last fiscal. Net sales rose to ₹26,512 crore in the June quarter compared with ₹17,776 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

Dominance by IPL franchises in global T20 leagues dangerous: Gilchrist

Gilchrist’s comments have come in the backdrop of reports stating that Australian batter David Warner might opt out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) this season and sign up for the more lucrative United Arab Emirates T20 league.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games provides golden opportunity for female athletes

There’ll be 136 gold medals awarded to women, 134 on offer for men, and 10 in mixed events when the 11-day Commonwealth Games, which started out in 1930 as the British Empire Games, is staged in England for the third time.