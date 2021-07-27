Top news of the day: Government may start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from August; N. Ram, Sashi Kumar move Supreme Court for probe into Pegasus snooping allegations, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Vaccination of children likely to start from August

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya statement at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is in line with what the government told the Delhi High Court in early July that vaccines for adolescents between the ages of 12-18 would be available soon as trials were under various stages and that a policy to regulate the vaccination programme would be spelt out soon.

Plea seeks full disclosure from government on whether it authorised snooping.

The Prime Minister asks them to go their constituencies on Aug. 15 and convey this message.

After meeting Mr. Modi in New Delhi, the West Bengal Chief Minister also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Pegasus issue.

The BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, are the signatories to the letter.

This was conveyed to Ministers for Education and Health Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya and secretaries of their Ministries as well as senior officers of the Ministries of Law and Social Justice at a meeting presided over by Mr. Modi.

The Act was notified on December 12, 2019 and had come into force with effect from January 10, 2020, said the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha in response to a question from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on what steps were being taken to frame the CAA rules.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written statement to the Lok Sabha in response to a question on the role of the Union government in redressing border disputes between States in the country.

Border clash with Mizoram | Assam declares 3-day state mourning to condole death of policemen, civilian

At least six persons were killed and 60 others, including an SP, injured in a bloody clash along the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26.

BJP's Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy as central observers for selection of the new leader at the meeting, said in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka Arun Singh in a statement.

The ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO has already given India a new world heritage site — the Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana.

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes accuses Joe Biden-led administration of not doing enough to stop the Chinese "march".

Two gasoline bombs hit the embassy on July 26 night.

The platform is built on the company’s private cloud, and will enable international banks to meet the country’s data residency requirement when expanding footprint in India.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who presided over a reception in Imphal, said, “I am handing over a cheque of ₹1 crore. You have been appointed Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)”.

As many as 29 men and women from different countries are participating in the Tokyo Olympics under one banner. Who are they and why aren’t they representing their own nations?