July 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Government urges Supreme Court to allow S.K. Mishra to continue as ED Director till Oct. 15; next hearing on July 27

The Supreme Court on July 26 agreed to hear on July 27 an urgent application moved by the Centre to allow ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue in office till October 15. A Supreme Court judgment on July 11 had directed him to quit office by July 31. The top court had concluded that Mr. Mishra’s continuance at the helm of the ED on his third consecutive extension, till November 2023, was illegal. However, the court, on July 11, had given the government time till July 31 to find a replacement for Mr. Mishra. The leeway was given by the court taking into consideration the government’s submission that Mr. Mishra’s presence was necessary for the ongoing evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Modi government

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government over Manipur violence. He has requested time to discuss the issue and fix the time of debate later. Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26, the party’s leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Hindu on the day. The Congress submitted the no-trust motion notice at 9.20 a.m. at the Lok Sabha table office. Only 13 working days of the monsoon session remain and the Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to schedule a no-confidence motion debate as per procedure.

Supreme Court revives plea of Gyanvapi panel which was disposed of while staying ASI survey on mosque premises

The Supreme Court on July 26 revived a plea by the Gyanvapi panel that it had inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the mosque to determine if it was built upon a temple. A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia of the Gyanvapi mosque, that instead of its interim plea seeking halting of the ASI work, the main plea was disposed of by the court on the last date of hearing.

Rain lashes south Odisha, one person killed in Malkangiri

Heavy rain under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is lashing most part of Odisha’s southern region and a person was washed away in Malakangiri district, which is facing flash floods yet again, officials said. The Met office has sounded orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts. The heavy rain that had been lashing central and north Kerala for the past few days is likely to abate slightly from July 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD, however, kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi

A mob set afire at least 30 houses and shops and engaged in a shootout with security forces in Manipur’s Moreh district on July 26, officials said. The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border. Following the arson, a gun battle also broke out between the miscreants and security forces, officials said adding that it is not yet clear whether there was any casualty. The incident came a day after two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

1984 anti-Sikh riots | Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5

A Delhi court on July 26 summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

Gujarat High Court acquits last policeman accused in 2003 Sadiq Jamal encounter case

The Gujarat High Court has allowed the discharge plea of a former police official accused in the 2003 encounter of Sadiq Jamal, who the police had claimed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. With the acquittal of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Irshad Ali Anwarali Saiyed, all seven of the eight accused in the case stand exonerated. One accused died during the pendency of his discharge plea.

If need arises, will cross LoC: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kargil

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking on the 24th anniversary of India’s victory during the Kargil war, on Wednesday said India would cross the Line of Control (LoC) if the need arouse. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given a free hand to armed forces to launch operations across the border, if need arises. If we did not cross the LoC [in the 1999 Kargil war], it does not mean we are not able to cross it. We could have crossed the LoC, we can cross the LoC, and will cross the LoC in the future, if need arises,” Mr. Singh said in Kargil in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

Coal scam | Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son

A Delhi court on July 26 awarded a four-year jail term to ex-MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta and two former senior public servants K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria to three years in jail. These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to stay criminal proceedings against him in Toshakhana case

In a jolt to Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on July 26 rejected the ousted Prime Minister’s plea to stay the criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana corruption case. During the day’s hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi of the two-member bench remarked that the apex court will not interfere in the trial court’s matters in the Toshakhana corruption case. However, it urged the Islamabad High Court to decide three of Mr. Khan’s pending petitions challenging the court’s decision to return the matter to the trial court after his lawyer Khawaja Haris informed the bench that there are multiple petitions — related to the jurisdiction of the trial court and transfer of the Toshakhana case — pending in the high court, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Japan records steepest population decline while number of foreign residents hits new high

Japan’s population declined in all of its 47 prefectures for the first time in a record drop, while its number of foreign residents hit a new high, reaching almost three million people, according to government data released on July 16, highlighting the increasing role that non-Japanese people play in the shrinking and aging country. The population of Japanese nationals fell by about 8,00,000 people, or 0.65%, to 122.4 million in 2022 from the previous year, falling for a 14th straight year, according to data from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry based on residency registrations as of January 1 this year.

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer. “That was for the fans. This community is hungry,” Mas said. Messi’s follow-up performance July 25 night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club. Messi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games. Inter Miami had a 3-0 lead by halftime, the first such lead in club history.

