Maharashtra rains: Pune, Mumbai flooded; essential services disrupted; relief operations underway

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad. Heavy and incessant rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra’s Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on July 25, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if the need arises, the rain-hit people will be airlifted in Pune, where incessant downpours have claimed four lives and inundated residential colonies and houses in low-lying areas. Mr. Shinde said he has spoken to the Pune district collector and civic body chiefs in the city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township.

Paris Olympics: India directly qualify for quarterfinals in women’s team archery event

The Indian women’s archery team, comprising Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat, directly qualified for the quarterfinals of the event at the Paris Olympics by securing a fourth-place finish with 1983 points. In the Women’s Archery Ranking Round, South Korea ended at the top of the list with 2046 points, followed by China (1996) and Mexico (1986). For India, Ankita Bhakat finished in the 11th spot with 666 points, a season-best, and grabbed the 11th seed in the women’s archery competition.

Power of State Legislatures to levy tax on mines, quarries cannot be limited by Parliament’s MMDR Act; royalty is not tax, says Supreme Court

A significant judgment delivered in a 8:1 ratio by a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on July 25 held that the power of State Legislatures to tax mining lands and quarries is not limited by the Parliament’s Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957. The judgment frees States from the restrictions of the Centre and is in tune with the federalist principles of governance. The majority judgment pronounced by Chief Justice Chandrachud said that State Legislatures derive their power to tax mines and quarries under Article 246 read with Entry 49 (tax on lands and buildings) in the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Justice B.V. Nagarathna gave a dissenting opinion.

Om Birla says ‘refrain from making remarks that hit Parliament dignity,’ in reference to BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s speech

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 25 asked members to refrain from making remarks that would hurt the dignity of the House a day after BJP MP from Tamluk (former judge in the Calcutta High Court) Abhijit Gangopadhyay used objectionable words in an exchange with and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on July 24 evening. The words were subsequently expunged, but Opposition MPs raised the issue when the Lok Sabha reconvened on July 25 morning. Mr Birla took cognizance of the remarks on July 24 evening itself, after which they were expunged, but since the Opposition raised the issue again, he shared that Mr Gangopadhyay had been cautioned not to make such remarks in the future.

Telangana Budget 2024: ₹10,000 crore proposed for development of Hyderabad

Telangana Budget 2024-25 proposes ₹10,000 crore for development of Hyderabad. Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who mentioned this in the budget speech in the State Assembly on Thursday, said that the budget proposes ₹3,065 crore to GHMC; ₹500 crore to HMDA; ₹3,385 crore to Metro Water Works. Besides, the budget also proposes ₹200 crore to HYDRAA; ₹100 crore for extension of Metro to Airport; ₹200 crore for ORR; ₹500 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail; ₹500 crore for extension of Metro to Old City. The cost effective suburban train network of MMTS in Hyderabad to get ₹50 crore from the Budget. And, for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s ambitious Musi Riverfront project, Telangana Budget 2024-25 proposes ₹1,500 crore.

Two Rashtrapati Bhavan halls renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’

President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two important halls at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the Durbar Hall now to be called Ganatantra Mandap — which translates to Republic Hall — and Ashok Hall to be called Ashok Mandap. The Durbar Hall is the venue of key ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards. “The term ‘Durbar’ refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue,” said a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh: MEA

Around 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh in view of the violent clashes in that country. Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system. “So far 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 8 in excise policy case

A Delhi court on July 25 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise policy “scam”. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Kejriwal’s custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till July 31, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till August 8.

Kangana Ranaut’s Lok Sabha election from Mandi challenged, Himachal Pradesh HC issues notice

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 24 issued notice to Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi, on a petition filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside her election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected. Issuing the notice, Justice Jyotsna Rewal directed Ms. Ranaut to file a reply by August 21. Ms.Ranaut had won from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against Singh’s 4,62,267 votes.

NORAD says it tracked Chinese and Russian military planes off Alaska

Two Chinese and two Russian long-range bombers were tracked flying over international waters near Alaska and U.S. and Canadian fighter jets were sent up in response, their joint aerospace command said. The Chinese and Russian military activity on July 24 was not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defence Command, known as NORAD, said. “NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence,” the command said in a news release.

Recovered five bodies of hostages from Gaza, says Israeli Army

Israeli forces recovered on July 25 the bodies of five hostages killed in Hamas’ October 7 attack and held in Gaza since, the Israeli military said. Maya Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, was killed during the attack on her kibbutz, Nir Oz, according to Israeli Army Radio, one of the communities worst hit in the deadly attack in southern Israel that triggered the devastating war.

Ship sinks off Taiwan; nine sailors missing as typhoon Gaemi heads towards China

Typhoon Gaemi swept towards southern China on July 25 after killing at least two people in Taiwan, with nine sailors missing after their cargo ship sank in stormy weather. The typhoon — the strongest to hit Taiwan in eight years — had already forced authorities on the island to shutter schools and offices, suspend the stock market and evacuate thousands of people. On its path to Taiwan, Gaemi also exacerbated the seasonal rains in the Philippines, triggering flooding and landslides that killed six, and a tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil sank off Manila on July 24 with authorities racing to contain a spill.

South Africa passes its first sweeping climate change law

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law a broad climate change act that will set caps for large emitters and require every town and city to publish an adaptation plan. The Climate Change Bill aims to enable South Africa to meet its emissions reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday. South Africa, which is the world’s most carbon-intensive major economy and among the top 15 greenhouse gas emitters, is on track to miss those targets because of to its heavy reliance on coal for electricity.

2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony: How to watch it on July 26

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for July 26. Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6km. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition. The ceremony starts at 11 p.m. IST (1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CES) and is expected to last more than three hours.

