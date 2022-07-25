The major news headlines of the day and more.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas after being suspended for rest of the session for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Four Congress members have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session for waving placards in the House on Monday. The members, Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani, have been suspended under Rule 374 for obstructing the functioning of the House.

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana administered the oath of office to President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries.

Uddhav loyalists approach SC to freeze ECI proceedings on recognising the ‘real’ Shiv Sena

An application filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp alleged that the Election Commission of India did not pay heed to their request to stop its proceedings as the multifaceted issue, starting from the breaking away of the Eknath Shinde group to the resignation of Mr. Thackeray as Chief Minister and its aftermath, was already in its entirety being examined by the Supreme Court.

CBI arrests four for allegedly offering Rajya Sabha seats for ₹100 crore

The accused have been identified as Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar from Latur in Maharashtra; Mahendra Pal Arora and Mohammed Aijaz Khan, residents of Delhi; Abhishek Boora from neighbouring Ghaziabad; and Ravindra Vithal Naik, who is currently living in Karnataka’s Belgaum.

Linking electoral roll to Aadhaar: SC asks Randeep Surjewala to approach High Court

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in a petition filed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala challenging amendments in the election laws allowing electoral roll data to be linked to Aadhaar. The Election Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021 requires a person to use the Aadhaar number to establish or authenticate identity on the electoral rolls. A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the counsel for Mr. Surjewala to move the High Court concerned.

Parliament Monsoon Session | Several interruptions rock both Houses, Lok Sabha adjourns

Several adjournments continued to disrupt both Houses and they adjourned for an hour till 3 p.m. a few minutes after convening amid Opposition sloganeering and protest. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha, also hit by several disruptions, continued to discuss the The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, amid loud sloganeering by the Opposition side.

Outgoing President fulfilled BJP’s agenda: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

“The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or the unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution,” Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, in a tweet.

First case of monkeypox detected in Japan: media

Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo, broadcaster NTV reported on July 25 citing an unnamed government source. The infected person is a man in his 30s living in the capital, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox

“The European Commission has extended the marketing authorisation for the company’s smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, to include protection from monkeypox” in line with a recommendation by the EU’s medicines watchdog, Bavarian Nordic, the Danish drugmaker that developed the jab, said in a statement.

Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine’s president

Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime.” Mr. Lavrov accused Kiev and “its Western allies” of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine “becomes the eternal enemy of Russia.”

Markets break six-day rally; Sensex falls 306 points

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 306.01 points or 0.55% to settle at 55,766.22. During the day, it declined 535.15 points or 0.95% to 55,537.08. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 88.45 points or 0.53% to 16,631.

Rupee rises 14 paise to close at ₹79.76 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at ₹79.86 against the greenback and finally settled at ₹79.76 (provisional), registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.70 and a low of ₹79.87 against the American currency.

India can repeat Thomas Cup show at CWG: Satwik

India’s top men’s doubles shuttler R. Satwiksairaj believes the national team can pull off a repeat of its Thomas Cup (historic title-triumph) performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. “Now, we know the art of winning team events much better. The Thomas Cup win was proof of that. The preparations have been really good and the mood is upbeat,” Satwik told The Hindu after a last training session at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.