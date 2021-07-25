Top news of the day: BJP chief praises Yediyurappa, rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka; Rajya Sabha MP moves Supreme Court seeking probe into Pegasus issue, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mr. Nadda’s remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka Chief Minister said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command regarding his continuation in the post.

Pegasus issue | Rajya Sabha MP moves Supreme Court seeking court-monitored probe

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that recent allegations of snooping has caused concern among a large section of people in India.

Teams of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force were working round the clock to rescue the locals affected by floods, besides providing them with food, water, medical assistance, a statement said.

Mann Ki Baat | Country proud of its athletes, says Modi

“Memorable pictures of the Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony are still fresh in my mind,” he said, calling the citizens of the country to cheer for India online and wish the athletes good luck.

“India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 crore yesterday (July 24),” said a Health Ministry release.

The Congress leader also posted a video highlighting the reported slow rate of vaccination.

However, there appears to be stark differences in how both countries appear to view the terror issue and the role of other outfits in Afghanistan.

The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already levelled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny town of Indian Falls after dark. It was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering firefighters' efforts as it advanced eastward, fire officials said.

The central board is the highest decision making body of the apex bank headed by the RBI Governor.

Tokyo Olympics | Mary Kom enters Olympic pre-quarters, Manish bows out

The 38-year-old Mary Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallist.

India's lone goal came from the sticks of Dilpreet Singh in the 34th minute.