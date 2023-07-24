July 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Gyanvapi Mosque row | Supreme Court stays ASI survey of premises till July 26 evening

The Supreme Court on July 24 ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain status quo till 5 p.m. on July 26, giving the Gyanvapi mosque management “breathing time” to approach the Allahabad High Court against a July 21 order of the Varanasi District Court to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque premises located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Allahabad High Court registry to place the appeal, if filed by the mosque management, for hearing before an appropriate Bench before the top court’s stay order expired on July 26 evening.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended for the entire Monsoon Session

Aam Aadmi Party floor leader Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder part of the Monsoon Session on July 24 by Chairman Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar. Protests from the Opposition benches led to adjournment within minutes after the House sat for the day. AAP floor leader Sanjay Singh walked up to the Chair, seeking Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s toward the Manipur issue. At this, Leader of House Piyush Goyal moved a motion seeking his suspension, which was passed by a voice vote, amidst din. The House was adjourned for lunch. Mr. Singh continued to sit in his chair after the House adjourned. The floor leaders of all INDIA parties went to meet Mr. Dhankhar calling Mr. Singh’s suspension “disproportionate”.

Monsoon rains | Yamuna level going down; steps taken to provide relief to flood-affected families: Delhi government tells HC

The water level of the Yamuna in the National Capital has started receding from July 24 morning and there is “nothing to worry about”, said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. As per Delhi’s Central Water Commission, Yamuna’s water level stood at 206.47m at 12 p.m, over the danger mark of 205.33m. The Delhi government told the High Court on the day that it has taken steps to provide relief to those affected by the flooding of the Yamuna river this month. The counsel for the government submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which was hearing a PIL matter seeking free ration, medical assistance etc. at the relief camps here, that a cabinet decision has been taken to provide a financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the affected families and shelter has also been given to them.

ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR and six other satellites on July 30

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 24 announced that the launch of the PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite will take place on July 30. The PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passengers will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:30 a.m. on July 30. According to ISRO the PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It would launch DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.

Oppenheimer controversy | I&B Minister Anurag Thakur demands explanation from CBFC

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over an “objectionable” scene in the film Oppenheimer that was released in India last weekend. The intimate scene, wherein a copy of the Bhagavad Gita has been shown, has attracted criticism from a large number of social media users. It is learnt that, taking note of the matter, Mr. Thakur has instructed that accountability with respect to the issue of certificate be fixed. The filmmakers may also be asked to remove the impugned scene.

Money laundering case | Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s bail by five weeks

The Supreme Court on June 24, 2023 extended by five weeks the interim bail of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the ED. A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needed time to recover. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said he was not opposing extension of interim bail.

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

The Supreme Court on July 24 refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Assam by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.

Rajasthan Assembly adjourned as sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned after sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour on July 24. Mr. Gudha, who was sacked as Minister of State on July 21 after he cornered his own Congress government in the Assembly, reached near Speaker C. P. Joshi’s chair with a “red diary” and had an argument with him. As Mr. Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

Lifting of ban on Muharram processions | Kashmiri Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari walks out of meeting with L-G Manoj Sinha

Prominent Kashmiri Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari on July 24 walked out of a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after a heated exchange with Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta over the arrangements made for this year’s Muharram, an Islamic month where the community recalls and mourns over the Battle of Karbala. The L-G administration for the past 35 days was in touch with Shia leaders from Kashmir to finalise the modalities of Muharram processions and also discuss the lifting of ban on the processions that were being carried out in the city centre, Lal Chowk, prior to 1990, when militancy broke out in Jammu and Kashmir.

Radio collars of 6 cheetahs at Kuno National Park removed for health examination: forest officials

The radio collars of six cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh have been removed for their “health examination” by veterinarians from the KNP and experts from Namibia and South Africa, officials said on July 24. Notably, five adult cheetahs and three cubs have died at the KNP in Sheopur district since March this year. “So far, the radio collars of six cheetahs have been removed by KNP veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa on the ground of health examination,” an official said.

Ukraine claims drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine on July 24 claimed a drone attack in central Moscow, the latest in a series of attacks revealing Russian vulnerabilities, while Kyiv said Russian forces again hit grain facilities near Odesa. Police wearing masks cordoned off streets near the defence ministry in Moscow where one of the drones crashed, while the second shredded floor-to-ceiling glass walls of an office building in a southern district. A Ukrainian defence source told AFP the attack — one day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile strike in the UNESCO-protected city of Odesa — was a “special operation” carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence.

Adani power project in northern Sri Lanka to be completed by January 2025, says Minister

The Adani Group’s renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province will be completed by January 2025, according to Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera. The commitment was given when the Group’s Chairperson Gautam Adani met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on July 21, the Minister said in a tweet.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Tennis Canada announced on July 23 that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the U.S. Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz on July 16 in a five-set final at Wimbledon.

