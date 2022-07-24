The major news headlines of the day and more.

Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders over allegations against daughter

Smriti Irani has sent legal notices to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D’Souza and the party for allegations that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish was running a restaurant in Goa with an illegally acquired bar license. Ms. Irani has sought a written unconditional apology and withdrawal of allegations against her daughter with immediate effect.

Delhi reports its first case of monkeypox

The close contacts of the case have been identified and they are under quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Further public health interventions such as the identification of the source of the infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners, etc., are being carried out. Meanwhile, the Centre held a high-level review meeting that was chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and attended by officials from the Health Ministry, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ICMR among others.

J&K is integral part of India, says Rajnath Singh on ‘Kargil Vijay Divas’

“J&K will always be an integral part of India and the government is ensuring that the Union Territory, like the rest of the country, touches newer heights of progress. Article 370 was an artificial legal barrier. Its abrogation brought a new dawn of hope to the dreams and aspirations of the people of J&K, especially the youth,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, speaking on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu.

School job scam: TMC seeks time-bound probe in ED case against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

Speaking to reporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no connection with the woman from whose possession huge amount of cash was recovered. “The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,” he said, maintaining that investigation by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

Rift in Chhattisgarh Cong: CM Baghel, rival Singh Deo to meet top party leadership

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague and rival T S Singh Deo will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on July 24, 2022 amid the continuing turf war between the two. Mr. Baghel is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with State minister Mr. Singh Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party.

Disruption of Parliament should be done in ‘extreme situation’, not become norm: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari, however, said it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, and putting the blame for frequent adjournments on the Congress is both “unfortunate and opportunistic”, as the BJP and its allies had stalled Parliament during their time as the opposition during 2004-14.

Mumbai Police serve notices prohibiting unlawful assembly to Aarey protestors

The Mumbai police have started issuing notices under section 149 of the CrPC to people gathering to stage demonstrations against the construction of the metro car shed at Aarey colony, prohibiting unlawful gathering at the protest venue in the western suburb of Goregaon, an official said. Notices have been served to two protestors, Tabrez Sayyed and Jayesh Bhise, in the last two days warning them not to assemble unlawfully and violate the law.

CM Stalin urges PM Modi to ensure completion of medical education by Ukraine-returnee students in Indian colleges

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin referred to a recent reply of the government in the Lok Sabha that no permission has been given by the National Medical Commission to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university and said it has caused anxiety among students. Though the reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a State, Mr. Stalin highlighted that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore.

Security, youth’s future in danger with this ‘new experiment’: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying the country’s security and the future of the youth are in danger with this “new experiment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “laboratory”.

Sri Lanka’s Presidential Secretariat set to resume operations after 100 days

The site, which had been blocked by protesters for more than 100 days, saw an excessive rampage by protesters on July 9, forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign as president.

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of two men and said six more were wounded in the clash at a house in the Palestinian city of Nablus. The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two dead as its members.

Russia says strike on Odessa port hit Ukrainian ‘military infrastructure’

“Kalibr missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odessa, with a high-precision strike,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable after the attack.

GST on essential items after States sought levy, aimed to check evasion: Official

GST on pre-packaged goods/food packets was levied after some States gave feedback of losing revenues they previously earned from levy of VAT on food items, a top government official said. The decision to levy the tax, which came into effect from July 18, is not that of the Union Government but of the GST Council. It was considered by the Fitment Committee that has officers of some States and the Centre. It was also recommended by a group of ministers (GOM) consisting of minister representatives of some States and finally by the GST Council, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

Infosys Q1 profit up 3.2% to ₹5,360 crore; raises FY23 revenue outlook

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on Sunday posted a 3.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,360 crore for the April-June quarter. The Bengaluru-based IT company's net profit stood at ₹5,195 crore in the same period of the previous year. Its revenue rose by 23.6% to ₹34,470 crore in the just-ended June quarter, from ₹27,896 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championships, scripts history again

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second. Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India

As part of the deal, which commences in 2023-24, Disney Star will televise all internationals matches as well as the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women’s Big Bash League in India.

Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, told British broadcaster Sky Sports that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former teammate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.