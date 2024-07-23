Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman revises personal income tax slabs; taxation rates remain unchanged

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her seventh Budget speech on July 23 revised the tax slabs under the new regime. She told the House that as a result of these changes, a salaried employee would be able to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes. Whilst the rate of taxation remains unchanged, the size of each of the slabs, excluding the initial zero to ₹3 lakh, remains unchanged. The erstwhile slab of ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh would now be expanded to ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh. However, the rate of taxation, that is 5%, remains unchanged. Similarly, the other slabs, that is, ₹6 to 9 lakhs, ₹9 to 12 lakhs, ₹12-15 lakhs and thereby beyond, would be revised to ₹7-10 lakhs, ₹10-12 lakhs, ₹12-15 lakhs and thereby beyond.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 23 refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 medical exam, saying that there is no material on record to justify cancellation. A bench comprising Mr. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency, and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumapra for around four days.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 proposed a slew of cuts on the customs duties levied on various items, while presenting the 2024 Union Budget. “For customs, we reduced the number of customs duty rates in 2022-23. I propose to rationalise them after a review over next six months,” she said in the Lok Sabha today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 announced several schemes for Bihar in her Budget 2024 speech. The schemes are a part of a larger plan titled “Purvodaya”, which covers the all-round development of eastern States including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The government will support the development of an industrial node in Gaya, Bihar, on the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor, Ms. Sitharaman announced. “The industrial node at Gaya will also be a good model for developing our ancient centres of cultural importance into future centres of modern economy...this model will showcase ‘vikas bhi, virasat bhi’ [development as well as culture],” she added.

India-funded projects in the neighbourhood received the bulk of the allocation for the Ministry of External Affairs under the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. Nepal secured an allocation of ₹700 crore, which is a jump of ₹150 crore from previous year’s allocation of ₹550 crore. Sri Lanka, which has a number of India-funded projects, has received ₹245 crore, an improvement of ₹95 crore over last year’s funding of ₹150 crore. Seychelles, which had an allocation of ₹10 crore, has also received a boost in funding with the infusion of ₹30 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech has for the first time signalled that polluting industries, such as iron, steel, and aluminium will have to conform to emission targets. “A roadmap for moving the ‘hard to abate’ industries from ‘energy efficiency’ targets to ‘emission targets’ will be formulated. Appropriate regulations for transition of these industries from the current ‘Perform, Achieve, and Trade’ mode to ‘Indian Carbon Market’ mode will be put in place,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her address.

Notwithstanding the BJP’s significant losses in rural constituencies in the 2024 general election, the first Budget of the new NDA government did not contain any directional shift for its flagship programme for rural India, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme (MGNREGS). For the financial year 2024-25, ₹86,000 crore has been allotted for MGNREGS. This may be ₹26,000 crore more than last year’s allocation of just ₹60,000 crore, but it is still ₹19,297 crore less than the scheme’s actual expenditure of ₹1.05 lakh crore in the last financial year 2023-24, according to data available on the website of Union Ministry of Rural Development. As per an analysis by The Hindu, this year’s allocation for MGNREGS is just 1.78% of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a ten-year low in the scheme’s funding.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on July 23 said despite paying ₹2.32 lakh crore in taxes to the BJP-led Centre, the national capital has not even got a single penny as its share in central taxes in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi had demanded a budgetary allocation for the MCD but it did not get even a single rupee from the Centre.

The Delhi High Court on July 23 directed X Corp and Google Inc to remove prima facie defamatory social media posts against Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla. Justice Navin Chawla also restrained unknown parties from directly or indirectly posting, circulating, communicating, tweeting or retweeting the alleged defamatory content mentioned by Anjali Birla in her defamation suit.

Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over 9 million weren’t getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the United Nations (UN) said in a new report launched Monday, July 22, 2024. While advances are being made to end the global AIDS pandemic, the report said progress has slowed, funding is shrinking, and new infections are rising in three regions: the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America.

At least 157 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, many of them as they tried to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide, local authorities said on July 23. Young children and pregnant women were among the victims of the mudslides in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator.

Building trust was a key target area for India’s men’s hockey coach Craig Fulton when he took over last year and as the team lands in Paris, hoping to better the Olympic bronze achieved in Tokyo, the South African is confident that his efforts will yield the desired results. Since taking over 14 months back, Fulton has stressed on the need to develop a strong team spirit, besides focussing more on defence strategically.

