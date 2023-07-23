July 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Monsoon rains | Flood waters recede in Gujarat’s Junagadh; fresh spell of rain lashes Delhi as Yamuna breaches danger mark again

The Delhi Government is on high alert as the Yamuna river level continues to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The situation has raised concerns, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the residents. Water level of river Yamuna recorded at 205.75 m.

Manipur police makes sixth arrest in sexual assault case

Manipur Police has arrested a sixth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the State, officials said. Police said the arrested person is a juvenile. Police had made the first arrest on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day.

Strip-parade inhuman; PM must intervene to bring peace in Manipur: Irom Sharmila

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila on July 23 described the incident of strip-and-parade of two tribal women as “inhuman” and “very disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene to address the situation in her home state. She also demanded that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh admit his failure and apologise to the people of Manipur.

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation in Raigad; no body found on July 23, tolls stays at 27

The National Disaster Response Force has called off its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, State Minister Uday Samant said on July 23. Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is Guardian Minister of Raigad, said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents. So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on July 23.

E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon: Anurag Thakur

The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on July 23. Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North), Mr. Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on July 27-28, inaugurate Hirasar airport in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on July 27 and July 28 during which he will inaugurate the newly-built greenfield airport at Rajkot, officials said on July 23. He will also inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’, an event in State capital Gandhinagar to highlight investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor sector, they said. Mr. Modi will dedicate the Hirasar greenfield airport to the nation on July 27 before addressing a public rally in Rajkot city, Collector Prabhav Joshi said.

If Congress wins in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel will be ‘first in line’ for CM post: T.S. Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo on July 23 said the Congress would fight the assembly polls under a “collective leadership” helmed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and if the party wins, Mr. Baghel would be “first in line” to be considered for the CM’s post. Mr. Singhdeo said if an incumbent CM has not been removed, it means the party maintains its belief in that person being able to lead the team to victory and after the win “why should the captain be changed”.

Russian attack on Odesa kills one, damages cathedral, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian air attack on Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa early on July 23 killed one, injured nearly 20 and badly damaged an Orthodox cathedral, Ukrainian officials said, adding the icon of the patroness of the city had been retrieved from under the rubble. “Odesa: another night attack of the monsters,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app. One person was killed and 19 injured, including four children, in the missile attacks that also destroyed six houses and apartment buildings. Fourteen people were hospitalised, he said.

Toll in Afghanistan flash floods jumps to 26 killed, 40 missing

The death toll from overnight flash floods caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan has risen to 26, with more than 40 people missing, officials said on July 23. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management, said a total of 31 people had been killed nationwide in floods since Friday and extensive damage had been caused to property and farmland. Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said urgent aid was being rushed to the main disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

Satwik-Chirag win fourth title of year at Korea Open 2023

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men’s doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final here on July 23. Playing their fourth final of the year, the world No. 3 Indians rallied their way to a 17-21 21-13 21-14 win over the two-time world championships bronze medallists Alfian and Ardianto in a thrilling summit clash of the Super 500 badminton tournament.