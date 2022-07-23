The major news headlines of the day and more.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee being produced at a court after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Smriti Irani denies Congress charges that her daughter is running an illegal bar in Goa

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday rejected as malicious the Congress’ allegation that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, and said the college student was targeted because of her mother’s vocal stand on the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s “₹5,000-crore loot” in the National Herald case. The Congress “assassinated” and “publicly mutilated” her daughter’s character, Ms. Irani said in a hard-hitting press conference, and dared the Opposition party to show the proof of any wrongdoing.

ED gets two-day custody of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in school recruitment scam case

A Kolkata court on Saturday remanded West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to ED custody for two days in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, his counsel said. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, earlier in the day and produced him before a judge in the Bankshall court, who remanded him to two days of ED custody.

In farewell speech, President Kovind asks parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament’s Central Hall President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by August 8

Election Commission sources said the two sides, rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of the rival factions.

Separatist leader Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike at the Tihar jail, say officials

Separatist leader and J&K Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik has been on hunger strike inside the Tihar Jail since Friday morning, the officials said on Saturday. According to sources, Malik alleged that he was not getting fair trial, however, the officials refused to comment on the reason.

Delhi Congress demands Sisodia resign over alleged lapses in excise policy

Several Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the DDU Marg office of the AAP, holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Gutkha scam: T.N. accords sanction to prosecute former Ministers B.V. Ramana, C. Vijayabaskar and ex-DGPs

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute former Ministers B.V. Ramana and C. Vijayabaskar, retired Directors-General of Police S. George and T.K. Rajendran and seven others in what has now come to be called the gutkha scam.

Media is running kangaroo courts: CJI Ramana

Concerted campaigns against judges, particularly on social media, and media trials affect judicial functioning. Doing justice is not an easy responsibility. It is not easy to swallow when false narratives are created about the “easy life” led by judges, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said.

Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and PM’s official residence: Police

What is compounding the agony for the investigative officers is that the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a detailed record of the antiques and different artefacts at the Presidential Palace, even though it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance.

Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after grain deal

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties.

Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran

Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people. Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s Governor Yousef Karegar. Mr. Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing. “Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province,” he added.

‘Unknowns’ delay Tesla’s ramp-up of its own cutting-edge batteries

Tesla is an outlier in its industry - it is the only major automaker that makes batteries itself without partnering with suppliers, although like other companies, it buys batteries from companies, mostly based in Asia. Batteries are the most expensive component in electric vehicles and bringing down their cost is crucial to expanding EV popularity.

West Indies vs India second ODI | India aims to fix middle-order woes, clinch series

With Shreyas Iyer too finding some form with a half-century, it was a perfect top-three act by the Indian team, but a middle-order collapse followed and India settled for 308 for seven after being in a position to go beyond 350. In the middle-order, the spotlight would be on Sanju Samson the batter as he once again failed to make use of the opportunity at this level, returning with an 18-ball 12.

Commonwealth Games: Neeraj-led Indian athletics team primed for best show after Delhi

The spotlight will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra but the likes of Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable are also strong medal contenders as the Indian athletics team eyes its best Commonwealth Games (CWG) show away from home in the upcoming edition in Birmingham.