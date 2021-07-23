Top news of the day: Tokyo Olympics begin with muted opening ceremony and empty stadium; Government says no fixed timeline to complete COVID-19 vaccination, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo Olympics begins with no-frills opening ceremony

Thy sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Olympics, celebrating the world’s best athletes set to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Vaccination is an ongoing and a dynamic process, and therefore, a fixed timeline cannot be given for the completion of the COVID-19 immunisation drive but those above 18 years of age are expected to be vaccinated by December 2021, the Health Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Parliament failed to function for the fourth day in a row following protests from the Opposition parties on issues ranging from the Pegasus controversy to the farmers agitation.

Mr. Sen’s suspension comes a day after he snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading.

He alleged that it was the year when Israel’s NSO Group, which has developed the Pegasus spyware, was paid hundreds of crores for snooping on several eminent individuals’ phones.

Mr. Gandhi accuses the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of committing treason.

In reply to an un-starred question from two MPs, Bharati Pravin Pawar said in the Lok Sabha that the exams were scheduled for September, the number of centres have been increased to avoid crowding and all candidates would be provided with a protective safety gear kit.

Expressing fears that the toll could rise further, Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said that 15-20 persons were still not accounted for.

The provisions of the statute cannot be invoked to harass the petitioner merely because he had not personally appeared before the investigating officer based on the notice issued to him earlier under Section 160 of the Cr.PC treating him as a witness in the case, the court said while quashing the notice under Section 41A, which amounted to treating him as an accused.

Days shy of a decade of his resignation under a cloud of corruption charges, Mr. Yediyurappa is again under pressure from the party’s central leadership to step down and allow a smooth transition even as the Veerashaiva-Lingayat card is at play again in Karnataka politics.

Reports allege that Imran Khan was a potential target of the Israeli-made programme by clients of the NSO group.

U.S.-based ice cream brand Ben and Jerry has decided to stop selling its products to the Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

IOC, which controls about a third of India’s 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, aims to raise its capacity by about 500,000 bpd by 2023-24.

The division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy delivered the verdict on July 23 while upholding the June 11 verdict of a single judge bench, which had upheld the CCI’s decision. Amazon and Flipkart had appealed against the single judge bench’s order.

Flashback | A look at Summer Olympics past

Since the first Modern Summer Games in 1896, every edition has revealed something new and given remarkable athletes who made the Games their own, either with a medal spree or an unforgettable display.

As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.