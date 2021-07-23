Top news of the day: Tokyo Olympics begin with muted opening ceremony and empty stadium; Government says no fixed timeline to complete COVID-19 vaccination, and more

Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo Olympics begins with no-frills opening ceremony
Thy sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Olympics, celebrating the world’s best athletes set to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
No fixed timeline to complete COVID-19 vaccination, says government
Vaccination is an ongoing and a dynamic process, and therefore, a fixed timeline cannot be given for the completion of the COVID-19 immunisation drive but those above 18 years of age are expected to be vaccinated by December 2021, the Health Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Parliament fails to function for fourth day in a row
The Parliament failed to function for the fourth day in a row following protests from the Opposition parties on issues ranging from the Pegasus controversy to the farmers agitation.
Trinamool Congress member Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha
Mr. Sen’s suspension comes a day after he snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading.
National Security Council Secretariat’s budget allocation increased 10 times in 2017-18, says Prashant Bhushan
He alleged that it was the year when Israel’s NSO Group, which has developed the Pegasus spyware, was paid hundreds of crores for snooping on several eminent individuals’ phones.
Pegasus | Rahul demands Amit Shah’s resignation, judicial inquiry against Modi
Mr. Gandhi accuses the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of committing treason.
NEET will be held, COVID-19 safety measures in place, says MoS for Health
In reply to an un-starred question from two MPs, Bharati Pravin Pawar said in the Lok Sabha that the exams were scheduled for September, the number of centres have been increased to avoid crowding and all candidates would be provided with a protective safety gear kit.
At least 36 killed in landslide in Raigad as rain situation remains grim in Konkan, western Maharashtra
Expressing fears that the toll could rise further, Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said that 15-20 persons were still not accounted for.
Karnataka High Court quashes U.P. Police notice to Twitter India MD
The provisions of the statute cannot be invoked to harass the petitioner merely because he had not personally appeared before the investigating officer based on the notice issued to him earlier under Section 160 of the Cr.PC treating him as a witness in the case, the court said while quashing the notice under Section 41A, which amounted to treating him as an accused.
Lingayats and Yediyurappa factor back in spotlight in Karnataka politics
Days shy of a decade of his resignation under a cloud of corruption charges, Mr. Yediyurappa is again under pressure from the party’s central leadership to step down and allow a smooth transition even as the Veerashaiva-Lingayat card is at play again in Karnataka politics.
Pakistan voices ‘serious concern’ over reports about India’s alleged use of Pegasus spyware
Reports allege that Imran Khan was a potential target of the Israeli-made programme by clients of the NSO group.
Why is Israel angry with an ice cream brand?
U.S.-based ice cream brand Ben and Jerry has decided to stop selling its products to the Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
Indian Oil Corp to fuel expansion with green power
IOC, which controls about a third of India’s 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, aims to raise its capacity by about 500,000 bpd by 2023-24.
CCI enquiry against Amazon, Flipkart cannot be crushed at initial stage: Karnataka High Court
The division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy delivered the verdict on July 23 while upholding the June 11 verdict of a single judge bench, which had upheld the CCI’s decision. Amazon and Flipkart had appealed against the single judge bench’s order.
Flashback | A look at Summer Olympics past
Since the first Modern Summer Games in 1896, every edition has revealed something new and given remarkable athletes who made the Games their own, either with a medal spree or an unforgettable display.
India to bat first against Sri Lanka, includes five debutants with six changes in playing XI
As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.