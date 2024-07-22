Economic Survey 2023-24: India’s growth back to pre-COVID trends, 7%-plus growth possible in medium term

The Indian economy has broadly caught up with pre-pandemic growth trends, averting any permanent losses in demand and output, and is likely to grow in the range of 6.5% to 7% this year with risks evenly balanced, as per the Economic Survey for 2023-24 tabled today in parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Union budget on Tuesday, which acknowledged challenges like inequality and job creation as key priorities. Arguing that structural reforms such as the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have matured and are delivering envisaged results, the Survey said the economy can grow at over 7% on a sustained basis in the medium term by building on the past decade’s reforms, but this would need a “tripartite compact” between the Centre, States and the private sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 castigated the Opposition for practising what he termed “negative politics”, and pointed out that his own voice was sought to be muffled in the last Parliament session by rival parties “without remorse”. He urged Opposition leaders to engage in constructive work on the commencement of the Budget Session on Monday, asserting that Parliament was not for “dal” (party) but for “desh” (nation). Making his customary remarks to the media ahead of the start of the Parliament session, Mr. Modi said that the Union Budget, which will be presented on Tuesday, would set the direction for the next five years, and lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047.

The Supreme Court on July 22 prohibited the enforcement of directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring food stalls en route the Kanwar Yatra to prominently exhibit the names and other identity details of their owners and employees. A Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti said stalls, hawkers, vegetable sellers, dhaba owners, etc., on the Kanwariya route were free to display the kind of food they sold but should not be compelled by the police to display the names or, for that matter, the caste or religious identity of their owners or employees.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, kicked off the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 22, questioning what the government has done to address the issue of recent entrance examination paper leaks. Stating that it’s obvious to the whole country that “there is a very serious problem with our examination system,” Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan does not understand the fundamentals of what is going on.

The Supreme Court on July 22 ordered the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to constitute a panel of three experts to review a contentious question from the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud was apprised that the question purportedly has multiple correct answers. Consequently, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, decided to award grace marks to certain students as a remedy. Taking cognisance of this grievance, the Bench ordered the expert opinion to be placed before it by 12 noon tomorrow.

The Supreme Court on July 22 gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow. On January 25 last year, the top court had given interim bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the “unfortunate ghastly incident” of violence. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also granted bail to farmers in the case and directed the trial court to expedite hearing.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Amit Sharma on July 22 recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020. The matter was listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Sharma. This has to go before another bench, Justice Singh said.

The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year began in Haryana’s Nuh on July 22 morning amid tight security arrangements. The yatra started from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, from where the devotees will proceed to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka here. The yatra route spans over nearly 80 km and ends at Singar via the Jhir temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on July 22 hailed the Narendra Modi Government’s decision to lift a decades-old ban on government employees associating with the RSS and its activities. RSS national publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar said that the organisation has always been engaged in the reconstruction of the nation and service of the society for the last 99 years. “The role of the Sangh in the leadership of various types of the country is appreciated for its contribution to national security, unity-integrity and in times of natural disaster,” said Mr. Ambedkar.

Israel declared dead on July 22 two more of its hostages being held in Gaza, as talks to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the release of some 120 captives there were set to resume later this week. The Israeli military said it was still investigating the deaths in captivity of the two hostages, Yagev Buchshtab, a 35-year-old sound technician and Alex Dancyg, 76, a historian, who were abducted from their homes in kibbutzim near the border with Gaza during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The Israeli military on July 22 called on Gazans to clear out of the eastern parts of the city Khan Younis, saying it was preparing to “forcefully operate” against renewed rocket fire and militant activity from the area, which it had designated as a humanitarian zone. To allow this, the military said it was adjusting the borders of a humanitarian zone in order to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat.

Bangladesh appeared calm on July 22 amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some quotas for government jobs that sparked protests this month that killed scores. Clashes between protesters and security forces killed at least 139 people across the South Asian nation after the high court last month reinstated job reservations removed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2018.

The Olympics are back in Paris, exactly 100 years after the city last hosted it. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, but competitions will begin two days earlier, from July 24, and go on till August 11. About 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries will be participating. India, which came back with its best ever haul of one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics, will be looking to do even better this time. We are sending 117 athletes, with a massive support staff numbering 140.

In his first public appearance as the India head coach, Gautam Gambhir has stressed on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – the two veterans of India’s men’s cricket – have “a lot of cricket left in them”. Gambhir even hinted at the possibility of the duo featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. “I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well,” Gambhir said here on Monday, minutes before the team’s departure for the limited overs’ series in Sri Lanka.

Eighteen years and 328 international games since he made his debut as a scrawny 18-year-old, P.R. Sreejesh announced that the Paris Olympics would be his last outing in India colours. The 36-year old, playing his fourth Olympics, took to social media to announce his retirement and relive his journey over the years. “One last ride,” he signed off. Hockey India (HI) released the official confirmation soon after, declaring that the Indian team, already in Paris, had decided to “Win it for Sreeejsh” as their tagline for the Olympic campaign.

